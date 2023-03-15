Sequential Announces New Collaboration Agreement to Quantify Skin Health

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequential Skin Inc. ("Sequential"), the skin microbiome company developing next generation non-invasive skin testing and data-driven solutions for the skin microbiome, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

"This collaboration will give us the opportunity to improve upon our novel technologies at Sequential, to further understand how molecular changes on the skin may translate to skin and human health," said Oliver Worsley, CEO and Co-Founder of Sequential Skin.

The collaboration will focus on developing new methods for non-invasive genomic-based skin testing, to help Sequential add to their growing database of skin samples.

About Sequential

Sequential is the industry leader in microbiome testing, claims substantiation and support for brands formulating products for skin, scalp, intimate care and oral care. Recognized as the most significant testing solution in the industry, Sequential offers a full end-to-end platform from study design, recruitment and testing, to analysis, and support on formulation development and certification. Sequential's testing is exclusively managed in-house and with human clinical subjects, in vivo. As an ally in research and development to top global brands and household names, Sequential supports their journey to delivering consumer driven products backed in science. To learn more visit www.sequential.bio.

