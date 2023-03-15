MUSH - THE WOMEN-OWNED OVERNIGHT OATS BRAND - LAUNCHES ITS ORIGINAL FLAVOR BY POPULAR DEMAND

The new Original flavor launches in the brand's first 18 oz., multi-serve container

CHICAGO, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to popular demand, MUSH announced today the addition of its new Original flavor, the perfect canvas to elevate traditional morning meals, and bring life to your healthy breakfast. Joining a portfolio of flavors that spans Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry and Dark Chocolate, Original brings the brand back-to-basics, giving consumers the freedom to customize their oats to their liking. Known for their clean, plant-based, ready-to-eat overnight oats in both fruity and decadent flavors, MUSH's rapidly growing brand continues to expand and innovate, with today's launch bringing their portfolio to 10 everyday flavors with limited edition seasonal releases.

MUSH-Original-Overnight-Oats-5-oz, 18-oz. Courtesy-of-MUSH (PRNewswire)

MUSH recognizes the undeniable scientific connection between what you eat and how you feel. The Original flavor was created to offer the perfect start to your morning, with a hearty base of 7g of protein and 0g of added sugar. MUSH's whole rolled oats are soaked in almond and coconut milk and blended with dates for a touch of sweetness, providing a deliciously satiating breakfast for consumers at home or on-the-go. Available in single-serve cups (5 oz.) and a multi-serve tub (18 oz.) - a first for the company - MUSH's overnight oats are perfect in pancakes or in a bowl, topped with fruit or nut butter. So, teach your old breakfast new tricks, and do something original with MUSH!

"For years, our community has shown us how much they enjoy customizing MUSH with their own toppings to layer in extra flavor, texture and nutrients," said Ashley Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of MUSH. "Our new Original flavor is a response to that – we created the perfect base flavor for consumers to play with."

After being inspired by Thompson's favorite life-hack as a kid - cereal soaked overnight in milk - MUSH has earned a cult-like following of wellness-conscious consumers, fitness enthusiasts, and breakfast lovers who prioritize quality nutrition, convenience, and the brand's people-first approach. Since the brand's early days when small batches of MUSH were sold at local farmers markets in San Diego, MUSH has grown into the leading brand in its category, with products on the shelves of over 13,000 stores nationwide. The company exists to eliminate the friction between people and healthy food choices by creating delicious, nutrient-dense food that is accessible from both a price and distribution point.

Single-serve (5 oz.) cups - priced at $2.49 - can be found in the refrigerated aisle at Whole Foods Market, Wegman's, Publix as well as several other retailers nationwide. The new multi-serve container (18 oz.) is exclusively sold at Whole Foods Market, priced at $5.99. Check out where MUSH is sold near you through the store locator at eatmush.com and share your favorite creations by tagging @mush .

MUSH's recent flavor innovations include Peanut Butter Chocolate - a fresh take on a classic flavor paired with real chunks of chocolate - and Peach, a morning burst with fresh peaches and dried apple that tastes like summertime, all the time. These are not your grandma's instant oats.

ABOUT MUSH

MUSH. A new kind of breakfast. Women-founded, owned and operated - MUSH's line of ready-to-eat overnight oats pioneers a new category for the breakfast occasion, offering a superior value proposition versus traditional morning meals. MUSH is made with whole rolled oats cold-soaked in almond, coconut, or oat milk and sweetened with fruit to give you delicious, natural energy - at home or on the go. MUSH is nutrient rich with 4-11g of protein and 3-5g of fiber per 5 oz. serving. Each cup of MUSH is made with eight real ingredients or less. No gluten or dairy and nothing artificial. Fruity and decadent flavors can be found in the refrigerated aisle nationwide at 13,000 retail stores such as Whole Foods Market, Costco, Kroger, Target, Publix, Erewhon, and more – as well as direct-to-consumer through eatmush.com and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit eatmush.com

MUSH Logo (PRNewswire)

