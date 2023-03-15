Ethisphere Names Johnson Controls as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th Year

CORK, Ireland, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2023, marking the 16th time Johnson Controls has been named to this list. The 2023 list recognized 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 48 industries.

"We are immensely proud of our role as a global leader in ethical practices and are resolute about doing what is right to fuel employee empowerment and drive business value," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "Integrity, values-based behavior, and purpose are at the center of what we do, and this recognition underscores our deeply engrained culture of ethics at Johnson Controls."

Johnson Controls' core values include Integrity First and Purpose Led, which guide our global team to achieve the best outcomes for customers, partners, and communities where we operate.

"Conducting business in a fair and ethical way is how we do business at Johnson Controls. Being recognized for putting ethics at the center of how we lead and work is a testament to our culture, and the employees who live our values every day," said Larry Leverett, vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer, Johnson Controls.

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Johnson Controls for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

To learn more about integrity and ethics at Johnson Controls visit https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/about-us/ethics-and-compliance.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset focused on ethical culture and featuring the responses of 2+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 200+ data points highlighting the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

