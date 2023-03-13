SCIENTIFIC GAMES APPOINTS RESULTS-DRIVEN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK NEGRO

Nick Negro Takes Company's CFO Reins Following James Bunitsky's Retirement

ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the appointment of highly-accomplished senior financial management executive Nick Negro as the company's new Chief Financial Officer. Following an extensive nationwide search, Negro was appointed to the role upon the recent retirement of former CFO James Bunitsky who joined Scientific Games in 1981 and helped lead the company through a succession of business and financial transformations across four decades, including the sale of Scientific Games Lottery to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022.

Negro is a results-driven finance professional with 20 years of progressive financial, strategic, operational management and leadership experience for global multi-billion-dollar organizations in the technology, logistics and manufacturing sectors. He has proven success developing and executing financial strategies at international companies, including CFO positions at Honeywell, Dover Corporation and Navistar.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh, said, "We are grateful for Jim Bunitsky's outstanding financial leadership and excited to now add Nick to our Executive Leadership Team in the role of CFO. He has a thorough understanding of the complexity of international operations in a service-based business and broad knowledge of corporate structure, compliance and strategy. Guided by Nick's financial expertise, we look forward to the next chapter of sound financial management of our global business."

With corporate governance and compliance vital to earning long-term government-regulated lottery contracts, McHugh said the company would continue its relentless focus on innovating games, products and services while setting the global lottery industry's gold standard for achieving and sustaining business growth to maximize profitability and cash flow for Scientific Games' customers and shareholders.

Negro joins McHugh on the Scientific Games Executive Leadership Team, which also includes John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products; Michael Conforti, President of International and Strategic Accounts; Steve Beason, President, Digital and Sports; Jennifer Welshons, Chief Marketing Officer; Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Officer; Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer; Mona Garland, Chief Human Resources Officer; Walt Eisele, Chief Technology Officer; Jim Schultz, Executive Vice President, Global Public Policy and Government Affairs, and Jeff Martineck, Senior Vice President, Products and Innovation.

Based in metro Atlanta where the global lottery company's headquarters are located, Negro holds an MBA in Accounting and Finance from DePaul University and a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois.

Since 1973, Scientific Games provides games, technology, analytics and services to lotteries around the world. With 130 customers in 50 countries, the company has achieved numerous global certifications for its corporate governance, quality, security, environmental and responsible gaming standards.

