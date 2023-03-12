Everest Medicines Announces Silicon Valley Bank Developments Have Minimal Impact on Company

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines in Greater China and other parts of Asia, would like to announce that it considers its exposure to any liquidity concerns at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) to be immaterial. The company's cash held at SVB is substantially less than 1% of its total cash balance, and amounts not covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is approximately $1 million.

The company expects to recover most of the cash on deposit at SVB through a combination of FDIC insurance coverage and other compensation actions. Everest Medicines has received full upfront payment of $280 million from Immunomedics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., for the transaction around Trodelvy® rights in Asia territories, and none of the upfront payment is deposited at SVB.

Everest Medicines has a strong balance sheet of approximately $430 million of cash. The Company adopts a robust process to diversify assets across multiple financial institutions and believes that the situation at SVB has minimal impact on the company's business.

