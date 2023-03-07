Taylor Morrison Celebrates Women in Construction Week with Team Member Stories

National homebuilder committed to advancing gender diversity in construction industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a traditionally male-dominated industry, national homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is challenging the status quo with an increasing number of women working across all areas of business. In honor of this year's Women in Construction Week, celebrated March 5–11, Taylor Morrison is featuring women team members in construction roles.

Taylor Morrison (PRNewsFoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewsfoto/Taylor Morrison) (PRNewswire)

"We've earned a reputation for advancing gender diversity with several accolades including being the only public homebuilder with a female CEO, having higher than average representation of women in various departments, and an increasing number of women excelling in roles across the organization from board director to division president, construction superintendent and beyond," said Charissa Wagner, senior vice president of people operations, development and acquisition. "We're seeing an evolving narrative around gender equality in our industry as more women explore new opportunities in construction."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationally, women represent approximately 47 percent of total employment yet make up only 11 percent of the construction industry. Taylor Morrison, however, boasts a nearly equal male-to-female workforce representation of 54 and 46 percent, respectively. Additionally, across all markets, Taylor Morrison employs 73 women in construction-specific roles, a nearly 66 percent increase over the last three years.

After first joining Taylor Morrison as an assistant in the Design Studio, Summer Elizando, Tampa, Fla., began attending meetings with permitting teams and construction managers, and soon became intrigued by the construction side of the industry. She transitioned to an assistant superintendent role and soon advanced to a superintendent, senior superintendent, then construction supervisor. Today, Elizando oversees five communities and nine male superintendents throughout the Tampa area.

"I love fixing things and seeing a completed home," said Elizando. "In my role, I get so much fulfilment from the hustle, finding a solution, getting it completed and seeing it all the way through to fruition."

With a background in civil engineering, Nicole Compres, Naples, Fla., worked for a land development engineering firm after college, where she became interested in exploring the construction side of development. After joining Taylor Morrison in fall 2020 as a superintendent in the Naples division, she was promoted to superintendent II. When asked what advice she'd give to women looking to enter the construction industry, Compres said:

"My advice for women interested in a career in construction is to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. If you have no background in this field but are interested in learning about career opportunities, take that leap of faith even if the odds are against you. Stay humble, positive and be proactive. We are our own worst enemy."

In addition to celebrating Women in Construction Week, Taylor Morrison was also recently recognized for its efforts to prioritize equality and transparency in gender reporting by earning a spot as the only U.S. homebuilder on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fifth consecutive year.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities and our team is highlighted in our latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

CONTACT: Erin Kristick

(480) 840-8108

ekristick@taylormorrison.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Taylor Morrison