Squarespace Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE: SQSP), the all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"We had another strong quarter and full year of financial results," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "The enduring strength of our business speaks to the success our customers achieve online and why we're excited to grow with them in the future. Squarespace is uniquely positioned to help entrepreneurs unlock the power of the internet with the tools needed to build an empire."

"We ended the fourth quarter with accelerated growth and exceeded our revenue and unlevered free cash flow guidance, continuing the strong momentum growing in our business," said Nathan Gooden, CFO of Squarespace. "2022 was a year of innovation and steady execution across the organization. We enter the new year confident in our financial positioning and the value our platform brings to customers worldwide."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue grew 10% year over year to $228.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $207.4 million in fourth quarter 2021, and 14% in constant currency.

Net loss increased to $234.0 million , compared with a net loss of $16.3 million in the fourth quarter 2021, due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $225.2 million primarily due to market values deteriorating subsequent to our acquisition of Tock in March 2021 . Excluding the impairment charge, net loss for the quarter was $8.8 million .

Earnings per share of $(1.72) based on 136,340,283 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in the fourth quarter, compared with earnings per share of $(0.12) based on 138,970,923 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in the fourth quarter 2021.

Total bookings grew 15% year over year to $232.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $201.6 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 161% to $39.1 million for the trailing three months, compared with $15.0 million for the trailing three months ended December 31, 2021 , primarily due to momentum in bookings and a reduction in marketing and sales spend.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 217% to $41.5 million representing 18% of total revenue for the trailing three months, compared with $13.1 million for the trailing three months ended December 31, 2021 .

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $63.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $33.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue grew 11% year over year to $867.0 million in 2022, compared with $784.0 million in 2021, and 14% in constant currency.

Net loss increased to $252.2 million , compared with a net loss of $249.1 million in 2021. In 2022, we incurred a $225.2 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge primarily due to market values deteriorating subsequent to our acquisition of Tock in March 2021 . Excluding the impairment charge, net loss was $27.1 million for the year. Note that in 2021, in conjunction with our Direct Listing, we incurred certain stock-based compensation expenses associated with the vesting conditions of a grant to our CEO of shares of Class B common stock upon consummation of the listing which resulted in a one-time expense of $229.3 million .

Earnings per share of $(1.82) based on 138,409,491 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in 2022, compared with earnings per share of $(2.60) based on 96,234,381 basic and dilutive weighted average shares in 2021.

Total bookings grew 11% year over year to $906.1 million in 2022, compared to $813.1 million in 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities increased 33% to $164.2 million in 2022, compared with $123.2 million in 2021.

Unlevered free cash flow increased 35% to $165.6 million , representing 19% of total revenue in 2022, compared with $122.4 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $147.5 million in 2022, compared with $125.1 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents of $197.0 million , investments in marketable securities of $31.8 million ; total debt of $513.9 million , of which $40.8 million is current, debt net of cash and investments totaled $285.1 million .

Unique subscriptions increased 3% year over year to over 4.2 million in 2022, compared to 4.1 million in 2021.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS") increased 3% year over year to $209.16 in 2022, compared to $202.54 in 2021.

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR") grew 12% year over year to $931.7 million in 2022, compared to $835.2 million in 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2022 Business Highlights

Delivering More Value to Customers

Squarespace provides superior design and ease of use technology for entrepreneurs everywhere. Our passion for invention drove all areas of our business. In 2022, the Company:

Revealed Squarespace Refresh: introducing more than 100 new feature releases and product updates across our platform, which included:

Expanded our domains offering with tailored domain recommendations and new tools to connect an existing third-party domain to a Squarespace site.

Introduced a new, higher tier Business Standard email plan in partnership with Google Workspace that provides more robust capabilities for businesses.

Growing Brand Resonance Globally

Our marketing investments, design-centric ethos, and go-to-market channels bolster our brand recognition and keep Squarespace top of mind for new audiences. This year, Squarespace:

Launched Squarespace Icons, limited edition templates in collaboration with visionary creatives to explore our platform's expressibility features and offer new possibilities for our customers.

Hosted our inaugural Circle Day, where we engaged thousands of members of our Circle partner program at member-led sessions and showcased new product features.

Teamed up with Zendaya for our 8th Big Game campaign to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit of our Everything to Sell Anything campaign to millions of viewers.

Unveiled Tock's new brand campaign, Delicious Starts Here, to showcase how customers can easily discover and book a vast range of food and beverage offerings in cities around the world.

Continued our charitable initiative, the Make It Awards, for the fifth consecutive year and expanded the program to Australia , providing entrepreneurs and creators with funds and exposure to elevate their businesses.

Scaling Operations with a Growth Mindset

Squarespace is well-positioned for the future, and continues to strengthen its ability to deliver value to entrepreneurs, partners, and investors. In 2022, the Company:

Bolstered our senior leadership team with experienced executives Nathan Gooden , CFO, Matt Tucker , Head of Tock, and Dan Chandre , Head of Acuity & Payments.

Expanded our Board of Directors with the appointment of Neela Montgomery , a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of global retail and consumer leadership experience.

Initiated a $200 million share repurchase program, which underscores the confidence leadership has in our business and the Company's opportunity for future growth.

Lowered our total outstanding share count by 3.6 million shares, or 2.6%, compared to December 31, 2021 , primarily due to our share repurchase program.

Outlook & Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $232 million to $234 million , or year-over-year growth of 12% to 13%.

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $63 million to $65 million , which represents a margin of 27% and year-over-year growth of 41% at the midpoint. This is the result of:

For the full fiscal year 2023, Squarespace currently expects:

Revenue of $955 million to $970 million , or year-over-year growth of 10% to 12%.

Non-GAAP unlevered free cash flow of $183 million to $198 million , which represents a margin of 20% and year-over-year growth of 15% at the midpoint. This is the result of:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Revenue growth in constant currency is being provided to increase transparency and align our disclosures with companies in our industry that receive material revenues from international sources. Revenue constant currency has been adjusted to exclude the effect of year-over-year changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We believe providing this information better enables investors to understand our operating performance irrespective of currency fluctuations.

We calculate constant currency information by translating current period results from entities with foreign functional currencies using the comparable foreign currency exchange rates from the prior fiscal year. To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period. Our definition of constant currency may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures, and these constant currency performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding interest expense, other income/(loss), net (provision for)/benefit from income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Unlevered free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure that Squarespace's management uses to evaluate its core operating business and its ability to meet its current and future financing and investing needs. Unlevered free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities, including one-time expenses related to Squarespace's direct listing, less cash paid for capital expenditures increased by cash paid for interest expense net of the associated tax benefit.

Adjusted EBITDA, unlevered free cash flow and revenue constant currency are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP") and have important limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental, should only be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for such GAAP results.

Further information on these non-GAAP items and reconciliation to their closest GAAP measure is provided below under, "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Definitions of Key Operating Metrics

Annual run rate revenue ("ARRR"). We calculate ARRR as the monthly revenue from subscription fees and revenue generated in conjunction with associated fees (fees taken or assessed in conjunction with commerce transactions) in the last month of the period multiplied by 12. We believe that ARRR is a key indicator of our future revenue potential. However, ARRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and does not represent our GAAP revenue on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by subscription start and end dates and renewal rates. ARRR is not intended to be a replacement or forecast of revenue.

Unique subscriptions represent the number of unique sites, standalone scheduling subscriptions, Unfold (social) and hospitality subscriptions, as of the end of a period. A unique site represents a single subscription and/or group of related subscriptions, including a website subscription and/or a domain subscription, and other subscriptions related to a single website or domain. Every unique site contains at least one domain subscription or one website subscription. For instance, an active website subscription, a custom domain subscription and a Google Workspace subscription that represent services for a single website would count as one unique site, as all of these subscriptions work together and are in service of a single entity's online presence. Unique subscriptions do not account for one-time purchases in Unfold or for hospitality services. The total number of unique subscriptions is a key indicator of the scale of our business and is a critical factor in our ability to increase our revenue base.

Average revenue per unique subscription ("ARPUS"). We calculate ARPUS as the total revenue during the preceding 12-month period divided by the average of the number of total unique subscriptions at the beginning and end of the period. We believe ARPUS is a useful metric in evaluating our ability to sell higher-value plans and add-on subscriptions.

Total bookings represents cash receipts for all subscriptions purchased, as well as payments due under the terms of contractual agreements for obligations to be fulfilled.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Squarespace's future operating results and financial position, including for its first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2023 and its fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to: Squarespace's ability to attract and retain customers and expand their use of its platform; Squarespace's ability to anticipate market needs and develop new solutions to meet those needs; Squarespace's ability to improve and enhance the functionality, performance, reliability, design, security and scalability of its existing solutions; Squarespace's ability to compete successfully in its industry against current and future competitors; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Squarespace, its customers and their users; Squarespace's ability to manage growth and maintain demand for its solutions; Squarespace's ability to protect and promote its brand; Squarespace's ability to generate new customers through its marketing and selling activities; Squarespace's ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; Squarespace's ability to hire, integrate and retain highly skilled personnel; Squarespace's ability to adapt to and comply with existing and emerging regulatory developments, technological changes and cybersecurity needs; Squarespace's compliance with privacy and data protection laws and regulations as well as contractual privacy and data protection obligations; Squarespace's ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; Squarespace's ability to manage expansion into international markets; and the expected timing, amount, and effect of Squarespace's share repurchases. It is not possible for Squarespace's management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements Squarespace may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, Squarespace's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Squarespace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Squarespace assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue $ 228,812

$ 207,420

$ 866,972

$ 784,038 Cost of revenue(1) 40,106

33,854

152,655

126,631 Gross profit 188,706

173,566

714,317

657,407 Operating expenses:













Research and product development(1) 56,828

50,679

227,297

190,371 Marketing and sales(1) 66,154

90,960

322,051

339,965 General and administrative(1) 37,942

31,608

151,620

367,945 Impairment charge 225,163

—

225,163

— Total operating expenses 386,087

173,247

926,131

898,281 Operating (loss)/income (197,381)

319

(211,814)

(240,874) Interest expense (7,230)

(2,503)

(18,207)

(11,081) Other (loss)/income, net (9,567)

2,138

5,030

6,631 Loss before provision for income ta (214,178)

(46)

(224,991)

(245,324) Provision for income taxes (19,784)

(16,264)

(27,230)

(3,825) Net loss $ (233,962)

$ (16,310)

$ (252,221)

$ (249,149) Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to

redemption value —

—

—

(969) Net loss attributable to Class A, Class B, Class C common

stockholders, basic and dilutive (233,962)

(16,310)

(252,221)

(250,118)















Net loss per share attributable to Class A, Class B and Class

C common stockholders, basic and dilutive $ (1.72)

$ (0.12)

$ (1.82)

$ (2.60) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to Class A, Class B and Class C common

stockholders, basic and dilutive 136,340,283

138,970,923

138,409,491

96,234,381



(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue $ 944

$ 450

$ 3,414

$ 1,545 Research and product development 11,099

9,210

42,237

33,030 Marketing and sales 2,450

1,472

8,696

5,929 General and administrative(a) 12,989

12,693

48,186

267,420 Total stock-based compensation $ 27,482

$ 23,825

$ 102,533

$ 307,924

(a) In conjunction with the listing of our class A common stock on the NYSE in May 2021, we incurred certain stock-based compensation expenses associated with the vesting conditions of a grant to our CEO of shares of Class B common stock upon consummation of the listing which resulted in a one-time expense of $229.3 million.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,037

$ 203,247 Restricted cash 35,583

30,433 Investment in marketable securities 31,757

31,456 Accounts receivable 10,748

7,969 Due from vendors 4,442

1,828 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,326

67,099 Total current assets 327,893

342,032 Property and equipment, net 51,633

52,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 86,824

— Goodwill 210,438

435,601 Intangible assets, net 42,808

60,138 Other assets 10,921

8,939 Total assets $ 730,517

$ 899,549 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,987

$ 26,533 Accrued liabilities 64,360

60,861 Deferred revenue 269,689

233,999 Funds payable to customers 38,845

30,137 Debt, current portion 40,758

13,586 Deferred rent and lease incentives, current portion —

2,095 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,514

— Total current liabilities 438,153

367,211 Deferred income taxes, non-current portion 788

— Debt, non-current portion 473,167

513,047 Deferred rent and lease incentives, non-current portion —

32,348 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 110,169

— Other liabilities 11,231

422 Total liabilities 1,033,508

913,028 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively —

— Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively —

— Stockholders' deficit:





Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively; 87,754,534 and 90,826,625 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively 8

9 Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively; 47,844,755 and 48,344,755 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively 5

5 Class C common stock (authorized March 15, 2021), par value of $0.0001; zero shares authorized as of

December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022

and 2021, respectively —

— Class C common stock (authorized May 10, 2021), par value of $0.0001; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized

as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2022 and 2021, respectively —

— Additional paid in capital 875,737

911,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,665)

(208) Accumulated deficit (1,177,076)

(924,855) Total stockholders' deficit (302,991)

(13,479) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 730,517

$ 899,549

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net loss $ (252,221)

$ (249,149) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 31,617

32,720 Stock-based compensation 102,533

307,924 Impairment charge 225,163

— Deferred income taxes 788

3,196 Non-cash lease expense 2,227

— Other 832

1,181 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable and due from vendors (5,461)

712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,699

(35,423) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,215)

14,525 Deferred revenue 39,464

29,364 Funds payable to customers 8,707

10,726 Other operating assets and liabilities 9,086

7,381 Net cash provided by operating activities 164,219

123,157 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities 27,193

34,155 Purchases of marketable securities (27,681)

(28,694) Purchase of property and equipment (11,543)

(11,021) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of acquired cash —

(202,170) Net cash used in operating activities (12,031)

(207,730) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments on debt (13,586)

(13,586) Payments for repurchase and retirement of Class A common stock (120,193)

— Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (21,268)

(34,503) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,211

4,760 Proceeds from issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock, net of issuance costs —

304,409 Dividends paid —

(367) Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (152,836)

260,713 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (412)

(351) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,060)

175,789 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 233,680

57,891 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 232,620

$ 233,680







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,037

$ 203,247 Restricted cash 35,583

30,433 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 232,620

$ 233,680







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW





Cash paid during the year for interest $ 17,088

$ 10,251 Cash paid during the year for income taxes, net of refunds $ 10,664

$ 1,929







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,784

$ 1,994 Purchases of property and equipment included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ 3,329

$ 3,463 Accrued taxes on equity tax withholdings $ 176

$ — Non-cash leasehold improvements $ (5,864)

$ — Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 980

$ 380 Issuance of Class C (authorized on March 15, 2021) common stock for acquisition $ —

$ 188,179

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

The following tables reconcile each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP

financial measure:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss $ (233,962)

$ (16,310)

$ (252,221)

$ (249,149) Interest expense 7,230

2,503

18,207

11,081 Provision for income taxes 19,784

16,264

27,230

3,825 Depreciation and amortization 7,844

8,814

31,617

32,720 Stock-based compensation expense 27,482

23,825

102,533

307,924 Other loss/(income), net 9,567

(2,138)

(5,030)

(6,631) Impairment charge 225,163

—

225,163

— Direct listing costs —

—

—

25,318 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,108

$ 32,958

$ 147,499

$ 125,088



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ 39,102

$ 14,990

$ 164,219

$ 123,157 Cash paid of capital expenditures (2,691)

(4,277)

(11,543)

(11,021) Free cash flow $ 36,411

$ 10,713

$ 152,676

$ 112,136 Cash paid for interest, net of the associated tax

benefit 5,105

2,387

12,874

10,251 Unlevered free cash flow $ 41,516

$ 13,100

$ 165,550

$ 122,387



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Total debt outstanding $ 513,925

$ 526,633 Less: total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities 228,794

234,703 Total net debt $ 285,131

$ 291,930



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue, as reported $ 228,812

$ 207,420

$ 866,972

$ 784,038 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 10.3 %

20.4 %

10.6 %

26.2 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ (8,252)

$ (1,806)

$ (28,318)

$ 8,249 Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) (4.0) %

(1.0) %

(3.6) %

1.3 % Revenue constant currency growth rate 14.3 %

21.4 %

14.2 %

24.9 %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Commerce revenue, as reported $ 71,983

$ 64,197

$ 269,672

$ 229,515 Revenue year-over-year growth rate, as reported 12.1 %

44.5 %

17.5 %

60.1 % Effect of foreign currency translation ($)(1) $ (1,451)

$ (310)

$ (4,960)

$ 1,289 Effect of foreign currency translation (%)(1) (2.3) %

(0.7) %

(2.2) %

0.9 % Commerce constant currency growth rate 14.4 %

45.2 %

19.7 %

59.2 %



(1) To calculate the effect of foreign currency translation, we apply the same weighted monthly average exchange rate as the comparative period.



December 31,

2022

2021 Shares Outstanding:





Class A common stock 87,754,534

90,826,625 Class B common stock 47,844,755

48,344,755 Class C common stock 0

0 Total common stock outstanding 135,599,289

139,171,380



Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Unique subscriptions (in thousands) 4,204

4,086

4,204

4,086 Total bookings (in thousands) $ 232,145

$ 201,583

$ 906,056

$ 813,060 ARRR (in thousands) $ 931,708

$ 835,194

$ 931,708

$ 835,194 ARPUS $ 209.16

$ 202.54

$ 209.16

$ 202.54 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 63,108

$ 32,958

$ 147,499

$ 125,088 Unlevered free cash flow (in thousands) $ 41,516

$ 13,100

$ 165,550

$ 122,387 GMV (in thousands) $ 1,556,004

$ 1,739,092

$ 6,058,832

$ 5,781,681

