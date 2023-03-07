Corbus Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Year-End Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • Company expands precision oncology pipeline with licensing of CRB-701, clinical-stage Nectin-4 antibody drug conjugate (ADC) from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

  • CRB-701 Phase 1 dose escalation ongoing in China in patients with advanced solid tumors

  • CRB-601 anti-αvβ8 mAb program scheduled for IND submission in the second half of 2023

  • CRB-601 continues to demonstrate compelling pre-clinical monotherapy and combination data with anti-PD-1

  • Dr. Yong Ben, distinguished oncology researcher joins the Corbus Board of Directors

NORWOOD, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) ("Corbus" or the "Company"), a precision oncology company, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end of 2022.

"The fourth quarter and recent weeks have been a productive period for Corbus as we continue to evolve into a precision oncology company," said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. "With the execution of our exclusive licensing agreement for CRB-701, a next generation Nectin-4 ADC, we are excited to have a compelling, differentiated asset in the clinic. Concurrently, we continue on-track to the clinic with CRB-601 supported by our latest pre-clinical data presented at SITC 2022".

Key Corporate and Program Updates:

  • CRB-701 next generation Nectin-4 ADC

  • CRB-601 blocking the activation of TGFβ

  • Additions to the Board and Management Changes

Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

The Company reported a net loss of approximately $10.9 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.61, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a net loss of approximately $10.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $2.46, for the same period in 2021.  For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $42.3 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $10.15, compared to a net loss of approximately $45.6 million, or a net loss per diluted share of $11.15 for the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for Q4 2022 increased by $0.8 million to approximately $10.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to pre-clinical costs to support IND filing for CRB-601 offset by decreased clinical trial and drug manufacturing costs, as well as an overall reduction in compensation expense. A reverse stock split of 1-for-30 was effected on February 14, 2023 and all per share amounts except the authorized shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse split.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company has $59.2 million of cash and investments on hand which is expected to fund operations through the second quarter of 2024, based on the current planned expenditures.

About Corbus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the "Company" or "Corbus") is a precision oncology company committed to helping people defeat serious illness by bringing innovative scientific approaches to well understood biological pathways. Corbus' internal development pipeline includes CRB-701, a next generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload and CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody which blocks the activation of TGFβ expressed on cancer cells. Corbus is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. For more information on Corbus, visit corbuspharma.com. Connect with us on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's restructuring, trial results, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on our operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

---tables to follow---

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



(Unaudited)

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,



For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,



2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenue from awards

$



$



$



$

881,705


Operating expenses:












Research and development


6,242,758




5,763,601




16,136,826




36,445,285


General and administrative


4,554,062




4,234,760




18,698,619




20,425,444


Litigation Settlement








5,000,000





Total operating expenses


10,796,820




9,998,361




39,835,445




56,870,729


Operating loss


(10,796,820)




(9,998,361)




(39,835,445)




(55,989,024)


Other income (expense), net:












Other income (expense), net


275,549




109,664




(48,773)




11,899,992


Interest income (expense), net


(640,954)




(390,899)




(2,132,091)




(1,830,486)


Change in fair value of derivative liability


96,842




(6,853)




96,842




663,290


Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net


186,330




25,716




(427,436)




(384,198)


Other income (expense), net


(82,233)




(262,372)




(2,511,458)




10,348,598


Net loss

$

(10,879,053)



$

(10,260,733)



$

(42,346,903)



$

(45,640,426)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(2.61)



$

(2.46)



$

(10.15)



$

(11.15)


Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding, basic and diluted


4,171,297




4,169,631




4,170,675




4,094,935














Comprehensive loss:












Net loss

$

(10,879,053)



$

(10,260,733)



$

(42,346,903)



$

(45,640,426)


Other comprehensive income (loss):












Change in unrealized gain (loss) on marketable
debt securities


80,782




(53,478)




(63,647)




(62,445)


Total other comprehensive income (loss)


80,782




(53,478)




(63,647)




(62,445)


Total comprehensive loss

$

(10,798,271)



$

(10,314,211)



$

(42,410,550)



$

(45,702,871)


Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31, 2022



December 31, 2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

17,002,715



$

25,006,632


Investments



42,194,296




72,640,520


Restricted cash



192,475




192,475


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



791,616




2,365,010


Total current assets



60,181,102




100,204,637


Restricted cash



477,425




477,425


Property and equipment, net



1,613,815




2,392,696


Operating lease right of use assets



3,884,252




4,609,110


Other assets



155,346




46,385


Total assets


$

66,311,940



$

107,730,253


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Notes payable


$

353,323



$

767,938


Accounts payable



2,173,963




1,782,277


Accrued expenses



5,999,252




10,093,312


Derivative liability



36,868




133,710


Operating lease liabilities, current



1,280,863




1,136,948


Current portion of long-term debt



2,795,669




3,093,344


Total current liabilities



12,639,938




17,007,529


Long-term debt, net of debt discount



15,984,426




15,636,275


Other long-term liabilities



22,205




22,205


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent



4,675,354




5,956,217


Total liabilities



33,321,923




38,622,226


Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
   issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
See Note 13







Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized,
   4,171,297 and 4,169,631 shares issued and outstanding at December
31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively



417




416


Additional paid-in capital



425,196,359




418,903,820


Accumulated deficit



(392,080,667)




(349,733,764)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(126,092)




(62,445)


Total stockholders' equity



32,990,017




69,108,027


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

66,311,940



$

107,730,253


