SilverSneakers Opens Nominations for 2023 Instructor of the Year

Annual recognition program honors SilverSneakers fitness instructors who empower and support older adults on their path to better health

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSneakers® by Tivity Health®, the nation's leading community fitness program for older adults, today opened the call for nominations for its 2023 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year Awards. This year marks the 7th anniversary of the Instructor of the Year Awards, which honors all SilverSneakers fitness instructors who encourage and inspire members to stay active, build community, and provide opportunities for vital social connection.

2023 SilverSneakers Instructor of the Year (PRNewswire)

Annual program honors SilverSneakers fitness instructors who support older adults on their path to better health.

"The Instructor of the Year award is an exciting way to recognize our outstanding instructors who directly impact the lives of members every day," said Richard Ashworth, president and CEO of Tivity Health. "I admire the passion our instructors have for encouraging older adults to keep their bodies and minds active for improved overall well-being and the communities they create within their classes. Our instructors strive to deliver the best experience possible, and I'm honored to witness the connections they make with our members and the great work each of them does every day."

The call for nominations will be open today through March 17, and nominations can be submitted from peers, class members, fitness location staff and instructors themselves at silversneakers.com/ instructorawards . A SilverSneakers committee will review nominations and the winner and finalists will be announced at the end of April. The winner and four finalists will be highlighted on the Instructor of the Year website, and a special event will be held in their honor.

SilverSneakers offers members a network of up to 22,000 fitness locations, along with community-based options such as rec centers and parks. Members can take part in live, instructor-led and on-demand virtual classes in a variety of lengths and formats that include strength training, cardio, meditation and stress management, always bringing more to the member.

Eligible members in participating health plans can experience social engagement and mental enrichment offerings through innovative partnerships with GetSetUp, a virtual learning platform, and Stitch, an in-person and online social community for seniors, allowing older adults to connect virtually and in person.

Currently, nearly 18 million Americans are eligible for SilverSneakers at no additional cost to the member through select Medicare Advantage, group retiree, and Medicare Supplement plans. SilverSneakers members can use their membership for access to multiple locations and use the SilverSneakers® GO mobile app, to enable them to be active wherever and whenever they choose to work out.

About SilverSneakers

SilverSneakers®, by Tivity Health, is the nation's leading community fitness program for Medicare eligible Americans. The program was founded in 1992 and is available to about 18 million Americans through many Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplement carriers, and group retiree plans. For more information, to check eligibility or to enroll in the program or sign up for a SilverSneakers newsletter, go to silversneakers.com.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health® Inc. is a leading provider of healthy life-changing solutions, including SilverSneakers®, Burnalong®, Prime® Fitness and WholeHealth Living®. We help adults improve their health and support them on life's journey by providing access to in-person and virtual physical activity, social, and mental enrichment, condition-specific programming, as well as a full suite of physical medicine and integrative health services. We continue to enhance the way we direct members along their journey to better health by delivering an insights-driven, personalized, interactive experience. Our suite of services support health plans, employers, hospital systems and others nationwide as they seek to reduce costs and create healthier communities. At Tivity Health, we deliver the resources needed to live healthier, happier, more connected lives. Learn more at www.tivityhealth.com.

Contact:

Debbie Jacobson

Tivity Health

(480) 444-5204

Debbie.jacobson@tivityhealth.com

(PRNewsfoto/Tivity Health, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tivity Health, Inc.