Seeing Machines, leading driver monitoring technology company, to present at 35th Annual Roth Conference

CANBERRA, Australia, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered driver and occupant monitoring systems (DMS/OMS) to improve transport safety, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 35th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, which runs from 12 to 14 March, 2023.

Seeing Machines logo (PRNewsfoto/Seeing Machines Limited) (PRNewswire)

As the worldwide focus on transport safety heightens, driver monitoring systems (DMS) are becoming a requirement to achieve Europe's New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) five-star safety rating. The European Commission has also mandated DMS to enhance safety in all cars, vans, trucks and buses, and countries like China have already put the same requirements in place. In the USA, bipartisan infrastructure legislation will require new vehicles to be fitted with DMS technology in an effort to reduce drunk and distracted driving.

Seeing Machines is a London-listed industry leader in artificial intelligence DMS technology, having already won a total of 15 automotive programs for 10 individual automotive manufacturers including General Motors, Ford Motor Company and Mercedes Benz. In addition to private vehicles, the company's technology is also deployed in more than 46,000 commercial trucks and logistics vehicles. Seeing Machines works with leading Aviation brands to enhance training in simulators and reduce fatigue in pilots as the world's aviation fleet expands amid a significant pilot shortage.

Seeing Machines will host individual investor meetings. For registration details or to submit a meeting request, please visit 35th Annual Roth Conference.

Key themes presented by CEO Paul McGlone and CFO Martin Ive will include:

- Seeing Machines and its progress to date

- The regulatory landscape and how that is set to evolve in the USA

- The compelling structural growth opportunity across Automotive, Aftermarket and Aviation

With a single-minded purpose to get people home safely, Seeing Machines is well positioned to benefit from the structural growth drivers across each of its transport sectors as global DMS adoption accelerates, driven by expanding regulatory tailwinds.

The Roth Conference is attended by a wide range of companies and is one of the largest of it's kind in America. The event features thematic industry panels, Q&A sessions, moderated company fireside chats and thousands of small group meetings, aiming to offer investors a unique insight into growth companies across a variety of sectors.

For further information about Seeing Machines, visit out website. You can also hear our CEO, Paul McGlone, talk about the latest developments in the industry in a recent interview with Sky News.

-ends-

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enables machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seeing Machines Limited