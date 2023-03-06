Roshambo Eyewear Extends Partnership to Offer Licensed Blippi Glasses with Moonbug Entertainment

The children's brand will continue to sell Blippi Sunglasses and Blippi Prescription Eyewear, in partnership with leading children's entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment

SAN DIEGO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roshambo Eyewear, a leading manufacturer of children's eyewear, today announced the extended partnership of the Blippi eyewear line in partnership with leading children's entertainment company Moonbug. Blippi is a live-action program that has struck a chord with parents and kids around the world through its engaging, inspiring and accessible educational content—reaching more than a billion average monthly views through YouTube, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

Blippi sunglasses, screen time glasses and prescription glasses are available for purchase internationally online at www.blippiglasses.com and select retailers nationwide. If you’re new to the Roshambo Eyewear brand, we design our frames with kids in mind! Our sunglasses have been laboratory tested BPA free, lead free, latex free, heavy metal free, among many other nasty things. (PRNewswire)

Does your child love Blippi? Roshambo has partnered with Blippi to design his officially licensed Blippi eyewear!

The popular line of flexible rubberized Blippi eyewear includes polarized sunglasses, blue light blocking glasses, and prescription glasses in three kids' sizes: baby, toddler and big kids.

"Our renewed partnership with Moonbug brings two great brands together with the goal of providing a high quality, protective product that kids will want to wear to look just like Blippi. The iconic bright orange glasses of this fun and energetic character make it a natural fit for our fast-growing eyewear brand. We are all moms and dads here, and most of us have young kids that were already Blippi super fans, so we get the added benefit of looking like rock stars to our kids since we 'know Blippi' now!" said Rob Gibbons, COO of Roshambo Eyewear.

Roshambo Eyewear's Founder, Scott Morris added, "Our unique bendable, flexible frame design and polarized lenses provide a safe and practical option at a reasonable price point for kids wanting to look like Blippi. We are all about helping little ones learn how to protect their eyes while enjoying outdoor adventures and summertime fun...something Blippi is an expert at!"

"Blippi always wears his iconic orange glasses, so we are excited to offer fans the opportunity to wear high quality and trusted eyewear inspired by this beloved character," said Joan Grasso, Head of Consumer Products, Americas, at Moonbug Entertainment. "Not only is this Blippi eyewear fun, it has been designed to protect children's eyes by a brand that families can trust. We can't wait to see what adventures little ones have with their new Blippi eyewear!"

Blippi sunglasses, screen time glasses and prescription glasses are available for purchase internationally online at www.blippiglasses.com and select retailers nationwide. U.S. retail stores can also take part in this growing demand for Blippi licensed products. Roshambo offers free Blippi retail displays with purchase, custom Blippi packaging, and free Blippi polishing sleeves with every pair of glasses. Retailers can learn more here .

About Roshambo Eyewear:

Roshambo Eyewear is a San Diego family-owned sunglasses and direct-to-consumer prescription glasses brand. Roshambo frames are proudly made in Italy and assembled in the United States, and are BPA, phthalate, lead & latex free. The company even offers a full damage and lens replacement guarantee! Their polarized sunglasses offer 100% UVA/B/C protection, and are available in 5 sizes ranging from baby through adult. Direct to consumer prescription glasses are also available on the website starting at only $69.

The name "ro•sham•bo" is a reference to the nostalgic game we all grew up playing, "rock, paper, scissors." It also pays tribute to our autism support mission: special education teachers have told us that playing ro•sham•bo with children with autism can be a valuable teaching tool when they need a quiet, calming, and personal interaction with a teacher. Roshambo Eyewear collaborates with and supports several pediatric charities including autism, pediatric cancer, and down syndrome organizations.

To purchase Blippi glasses or any of Roshambo's other sunglasses colors and styles, visit www.roshambo.com .

CONTACT: Stacy Brown, Stacy@roshambo.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Roshambo Eyewear