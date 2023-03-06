HANDSFREE HEALTH ADDS WELLBE CHAT AI CONVERSATIONAL FEATURE TO ITS PRODUCT OFFERING

WAYNE, Pa., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA-compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced "WellBe Chat" - a significantly enhanced conversational feature that uses AI to communicate in a clear, friendly and interactive manner. It takes DIGITAL VOICE PLATFORMS to the next level, while becoming a conversational companion for users - especially seniors, disabled, home bound and caregivers.

WellBe Chat responds to the evolving needs of individuals with a fully integrated solution that addresses health, isolation, loneliness, and physical security. (PRNewswire)

WellBe Chat is another unique technology advancement offered by Handsfree Health.

The senior market is growing faster than any other market segment. Seniors are increasingly sophisticated and appropriately demanding secure, HIPAA platforms to address their unique circumstances. HandsFree Health's mission has been to offer devices that enhance a senior's lifestyle, while providing the continued protections of personal emergency response systems.

"WellBe Chat" is another unique technology advancement offered by HandsFree Health. This newest technology advancement goes right to the core of addressing loneliness and isolation. It is available nationwide March 15, 2023 on all of the HandsFree Health products and services, including the WellBe speaker, watch, pendant and HFH Go mobile health app.

"WellBe Chat responds to the evolving needs of individuals with a fully integrated solution that addresses health, isolation, loneliness, and physical security," said Dan Messina, President of HandsFree Health. "We remain committed to providing leading technology for individuals and their caregivers to manage their health and safety easier, by utilizing WellBe's secure digital voice platform."

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health offers a suite of SaaS for health and PERS needs for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. WellBe® is a secure, voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted HIPAA-compliant platform.

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

