Netcore Cloud's Study of 100 Billion Emails: Dating Industry Witnesses Highest Click-to-Open Rate at 11%

MUMBAI, India, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a profitable SaaS company and global leader in customer communication, engagement, and retention, today announced the release of its third edition of Email Benchmark Report 2023. The report analyzes over 100 billion emails and showcases an in-depth, multi-metric analysis of emails across 20 major industries, including BFSI, Retail and eCommerce, Beauty, Food, Entertainment, and Media.

The report highlights how email has prevailed to be one of the most effective ways to connect with consumers across brands. It also reveals proven strategies to overcome email marketing challenges in different verticals and the key areas to focus on for improvement.

Speaking about this launch Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, of Netcore Cloud said, "Despite the rise of other messaging platforms, email is still the real deal for reaching and meaningfully connecting with your audience. 2022 witnessed a global rise in adopting AMP emails that work as powerfully as a website or an app. The wave will continue and interactive AMP emails, hyper-personalized by the power of zero-party data, will take center stage. To help marketers prepare for the uncertain times ahead, we have created the Email Benchmark Report 2023. Brands have a clear direction to benchmark their email marketing performance against global peers."

Key highlights of the Email Benchmark Report 2023:

95% of users do not click on website redirect links placed inside emails

Static emails with CTA links are a thing of the past. Most users look for instant task completion with minimal effort.

Best practices to improve opens

In the mobile dominant world, the optimum subject line length with the highest open rates is 30-35 characters with spaces. Lines beyond 36 characters get automatically truncated and abruptly break the description.

Best practices to improve clicks

Adding images, GIFs, or videos in emails is a time-tested method to improve engagement.

Read the full report here

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a bootstrapped SaaS company that helps B2C brands and marketers create AI-powered new-age customer experiences at every touchpoint of a customer's journey. Netcore Cloud's full-stack marketing platform enables highly personalized digital experiences that are easily scalable and provides actionable analytics, real-time reporting, and quick-to-implement solutions across channels. Brands using Netcore Cloud can have a unified view of their customers and optimize their user experience.

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, with 11 offices across the USA, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, UAE, UK, and Germany, Netcore Cloud serves over 6500 customers across the globe. It delivers over 20 billion emails and 15 billion+ push notifications a month. It also manages a scale of 120 trillion user events a year. Netcore Cloud is a trusted partner across industries with some of the most respected brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald's. For more information, visit https://netcorecloud.com/

Contact:

Simone Pious

simonepious@netcorecloud.com

+91-9930354205

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2002062/Netcore_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Netcore Cloud