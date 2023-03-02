TAPPP Named to Fast Company's List of World's Most Innovative Companies

TAPPP joins elite group of 10 innovative companies in the Sports Sector

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPPP, a fast-growing technology and marketing company focused on delivering enhanced sports viewing experiences and flexible payment solutions, has been named to Fast Company's list of the Most Innovative Companies in the Sports category. The list showcases innovation-driven businesses across multiple industry sectors that are making an outsized impact on their individual companies, their business sectors and society at large.

"TAPPP is thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the top innovators in the sports sector" said Sandy Agarwal, Founder & CEO at TAPPP. "Our vision from the start was to help revolutionize the sports viewing experience, supporting a wide range of interactive features, gaming options, data, e-commerce, and real-money wagering.

In June 2022, TAPPP launched a first-of-its-kind, interactive gaming application with Major League Rugby and The Rugby Network. TAPPP became the first company to seamlessly integrate a free-to-play gaming application with a real-time sports-wagering product, presented simultaneously on a single-screen alongside a live sports broadcast. The single-screen betting technology made it possible for viewers to access sports betting data in a live broadcast environment and place authenticated bets via approved sportsbooks directly on their viewing device.

"We are committed to making it more fun and engaging for sports fans to watch games in environments and on screens where they are most comfortable" added Mr. Agarwal.

"We've made big strides over the last twelve months and have even more exciting features on the way, including an e-commerce application that will enable merchants to offer goods and services directly to sports fans and complete transactions in a single-screen environment."

TAPPP raised $10 million in a Series B funding round, early last year. The round was led by Accomplice, Advantage, and Verance Capital. Several professional sports team owners also invested in the round, including Stephen Pagliuca of the Boston Celtics and Peter Tomozawa of the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Sounders.

About TAPPP

TAPPP is a technology and marketing company that helps sports broadcasters, consumer products and sports wagering clients drive customer acquisitions, transactions, engagement, and retention. Our Interactive Gaming, Sports Betting & Transaction Platform delivers enhanced experiences for sports fans on-screen and in-stadium via real-time, event-specific content and proprietary applications accessible across any end-use device. Our Distribution & Payments Service Platform enables cash and digital transactions for gaming, betting and consumer products merchants at live events and in-store. For more information on TAPPP, visit tappp.com .

View original content:

SOURCE TAPPP