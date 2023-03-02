LuckyTruck partners with Simply Business to offer full suite of insurance products to transportation customers

LuckyTruck partners with Simply Business to offer full suite of insurance products to transportation customers

CINCINNATI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LuckyTruck, a leading insurance and financial services platform for SMB transportation companies, today announced that it will offer a full suite of insurance products for transportation customers through Simply Business LLC, a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses.

(PRNewswire)

"Simply Business is the ideal partner for us," said Aaron Ealy, Vice President of Strategy & Head of Partnerships at LuckyTruck. "Both of our organizations are centered around bringing simplicity, transparency, and speed to the commercial insurance space through technology. We were able to co-create a digitally-enabled customer journey together."

"We recognize that the trucking industry has unique risk management and insurance needs, often requiring a dedicated solution, " said David Summers," Group CEO at Simply Business. "Partnering with an expert like LuckyTruck enables us to match small business transportation customers with a full suite of products, online and efficiently."

Transportation customers in the Simply Business ecosystem will be able to access everything LuckyTruck has to offer, including:

Full suite of insurance products from a panel of 10+ transportation focused markets

Integrated digital payment and premium financing options

24/7 access to their information, with the ability to request endorsements

Self-service and instant access to Certificates of Insurance

Access to other financial products and services (e.g., credit cards, factoring, etc.)

About LuckyTruck

Launched in 2019, LuckyTruck is a modern insurance and financial services platform for SMB transportation companies. It is the first all-in-one retail platform exclusively focused on the trucking insurance market. For more information, visit https://www.luckytruck.com/.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 900,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

Media Contact:

contact@luckytruck.com

LuckyTruck (PRNewswire)

SOURCE LuckyTruck, Inc.