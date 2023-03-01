Primrose Schools® CEO Jo Kirchner Wins IFA Entrepreneur of the Year award

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools, was honored with the International Franchise Association (IFA) Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2023 IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas this week. Under Kirchner's leadership, Primrose Schools is a premium early education and care leader with more than 480 schools, enriching the lives of tens of thousands of children every day.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, given at IFA's 63rd Annual Convention, is one of the highest honors presented by IFA, given to an individual who is currently managing and building a successful business through franchising. The award recognizes individuals who are willing to take risks in business and exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that franchising represents.

"I am deeply humbled and honored. This is an amazing journey and one in which I am still learning," said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "I want to dedicate this award to my Primrose colleagues, the support team, franchise owners and their school staff who for more than thirty years have delivered educational childcare service excellence and shared the belief that continual learning is the path to a brighter future for all children."

Kirchner joined the organization in 1990, assuming the role of CEO in 1999, and expanded the organization from four schools to more than 480 schools across 33 states. In 2022, through Kirchner's passion, people-first and purpose-driven leadership approach, Primrose celebrated its 40th anniversary and reaching $1 billion in systemwide sales. Through her work as a co-founder and co-chair with the Early Care and Education Consortium, Kirchner is continuing to lead the development of transformational solutions to achieve a more equitable and sustainable early care and education system for America.

"Jo Kirchner exemplifies the power of franchising, taking a concept and expanding it to hundreds of locations that have impacted the lives of countless children and families," said IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller. "She is a pioneer in franchising early childhood education and has led the way in the industry for more than 20 years. Because of Jo's leadership and entrepreneurial vision with Primrose Schools, thousands of children and families have had greater access to high-quality education and care, sending a positive ripple effect through communities that will be felt for generations to come."

Details about the IFA major awards and the list of past winners in all categories are available at www.franchise.org/past-ifa-major-award-winners.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states and Washington D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com , connect with us on Facebook and Twitter , explore our blog , sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you .

