GOBankingRates Is Financially Empowering Women Through New Content Series

GOBankingRates' "Women & Money" featured series delves into the common challenges women face along their financial journeys and how to overcome them.

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, GOBankingRates is launching its second annual "Women & Money" featured series. The month-long content series aims to educate and empower women in all stages of their financial lives, from buying their first homes to climbing the career ladder and saving for retirement .

It also aims to help women who are currently struggling to cover everyday expenses due to the effects of inflation, with expert advice and helpful tips on keeping household costs in check, saving money and creating a budget that works for their lifestyle.

In addition, the "Women & Money" series features exclusive survey data on women's financial goals and obstacles , their attitudes about money and insights into their working lives.

"One of our survey findings is that the majority of women are fearful or avoidant when it comes to money," said Gabrielle Olya, Lead Writer and Editor at GOBankingRates . "The 'Women & Money' series aims to fill in the knowledge gaps that may make women feel unsure about their finances. We want to empower women to feel confident saving, investing and planning for their future."

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

