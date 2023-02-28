Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report strong results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, in which we more than covered our regular and additional dividends of $0.34 per share with U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.50 per share and Core net investment income of $0.44 per share, and increased our regular dividend 43% from $0.28 per share per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $0.40 per share per quarter, payable in monthly increments beginning in the first quarter of 2023. This increase in our dividend reflects the greater earnings that we are generating in this higher interest rate environment in which our loan portfolio is over 97% floating rate and our liability structure is over 65% fixed rate."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net investment income
$9.71
$0.50
$5.12
$0.26
$28.59
$1.46
$19.78
$1.01
Core net investment income(1)
8.66
0.44
6.53
0.33
26.93
1.38
23.75
1.22
Net realized (loss) gain on investments
(1.00)
(0.06)
17.11
0.88
3.66
0.19
23.71
1.22
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
-
-
-
Loss on debt extinguishment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.54)
(0.03)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments in taxable subsidiaries
-
-
(2.28)
(0.12)
-
-
(2.96)
(0.15)
Total realized income(2)
$8.71
$0.44
$19.95
$1.02
$32.24
$1.65
$40.53
$2.05
Distributions
(6.67)
(0.34)
(1.18)
(0.06)
(25.42)
(1.30)
(22.22)
(1.14)
Net unrealized depreciation on investments
(4.73)
(0.24)
(10.80)
(0.55)
(17.54)
(0.90)
(6.93)
(0.36)
Net unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
0.06
-
-
-
0.01
-
-
-
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments in taxable subsidiaries
(0.06)
-
1.10
0.06
(0.21)
(0.01)
0.51
0.03
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$3.98
0.20
$10.25
0.53
$14.49
0.74
$33.57
1.72
Weighted average shares outstanding
19,604,040
19,500,866
19,552,931
19,489,750
(1)
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
(2)
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
As of
As of
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Investments at fair value
$844.7
$772.9
Total assets
$898.2
$821.3
Net assets
$275.8
$285.1
Shares outstanding
19,666,769
19,517,595
Net asset value per share
$14.02
$14.61
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
New investments
$30.1
$144.0
$211.0
$387.3
Repayments of investments
(53.2)
(164.0)
(127.5)
(287.6)
Net activity
($23.1)
($20.0)
$83.5
$99.7
As of
As of
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Number of portfolio company investments
85
73
Number of debt investments
73
58
Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (3)
Cash
10.3 %
7.4 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.4 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
11.1 %
8.0 %
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
Cash
9.7 %
6.9 %
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
0.3 %
0.2 %
Fee amortization
0.4 %
0.4 %
Total
10.4 %
7.5 %
(3)
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
(4)
The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 totaled $75.1 million and $63.7 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Operating expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, totaled $46.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $14.8 million and $13.2 million, income incentive fees totaled $3.8 and $3.0 million, capital gains incentive (reversal) fees totaled ($2.8) million and $2.9 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $24.5 million and $18.7 million (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $1.8 million for both periods, income tax totaled $1.2 million and $1.1 million and other expenses totaled $3.2 million for both periods.
The capital gains incentive fee had a reversal of ($2.8) million for the year ended December 31, 2022 due to the increase in unrealized losses, net of realized gains over the year. Such fees, as calculated and accrued, would not necessarily be payable under the investment advisory agreement, and may never be paid based upon the computation of incentive fees in subsequent periods. The income tax expense accrual of $1.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 was accrued based on estimates of undistributed taxable income, which was generated largely from net income, offset by realized losses.
Net investment income was $28.6 million and $19.8 million, or $1.46 and $1.01 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee and income tax expense accruals, for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $26.9 million, or $1.38 per share; and for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $23.7 million, or $1.22 per share.
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized depreciation of ($17.5) million and ($6.9) million, respectively, and the Company had realized gains of $3.7 million and $23.7 million, respectively.
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $14.5 million and $33.6 million, or $0.74 and $1.72 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 19,552,931 and 19,489,750 for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2022, our amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $265.0 million on a committed basis. As of December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size to $280.0 million. As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, we had $199.2 million and $177.3 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
Distributions
During the three months December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $0.34 and $0.06 per share, respectively ($6.7 million and $1.2 million, respectively). During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, we declared aggregate distributions of $1.30 per share and $1.14, respectively ($25.4 million and $22.2 million, respectively), Tax characteristics of all distributions are reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Approximately $3.8 million of the dividends declared in 2022 are expected to be characterized as long-term capital gains. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
New Investment
October 12, 2022
NINJIO, LLC
Cybersecurity awareness and training platform
$
5,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
100,000
Delayed draw term loan commitment
$
313,253
Equity
New Investment
November 16, 2022
Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC
Provider of safety, logistics, planning, and project management services to refineries and petrochemical plant
$
12,893,258
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
606,742
Equity
New Investment
November 22, 2022
COPILOT Provider Support Services, LLC
End-to-end HUB software platform for the healthcare industry
$
5,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
$
285,714
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 20, 2022
USASF Blocker V LLC*
Leading integrated used car retailer and subprime auto finance company
$
200,000
Equity
Add-On Investment
December 22, 2022
Tower Arch Infolinks Media, LP*
Advertising placement partner for small to mid-sized publishers
$
1,093
Equity
New Investment
December 30, 2022
Madison Logic, Inc.
Provider of B2B account based marketing services
$
4,529,217
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
*
Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended December 31, 2022:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Proceeds Received
Realized Gain
Instrument Type
Full Realization
October 17, 2022
EC Defense Holdings, LLC
$
$1,450,000
$
$950,000
Equity
Full Repayment
November 16, 2022
Onpoint Industrial Services, LLC
$
$10,342,500
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Realization
$
$669,654
$
$170,619
Equity
Full Realization
November 28, 2022
Colford Capital Holdings, LLC
$
—
($195,036)
Equity
Full Realization
December 9, 2022
Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc.
$
—
$
($4,109,525)
Senior Secured – Second Lien
Full Repayment
December 15, 2022
Spire Power Solutions, L.P.
$
$8,371,564
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Realization
December 16, 2022
Skopos Financial Group, LLC
$
—
$
($1,162,544)
Equity
Full Repayment
December 22, 2022
TFH Reliability, LLC
$
$10,875,000
$
—
Senior Secured – Second Lien
Full Realization
$
$351,797
$
$98,765
Equity
Full Repayment
December 30, 2022
Madison Logic, Inc.
$
$10,586,585
$
—
Senior Secured – First Lien
Full Realization
$
$4,128,966
$
$4,128,966
Equity
Full Realization
December 30, 2022
Bromford Holdings, L.P.
$
—
$
($1,146,706)
Equity
Events Subsequent to December 31, 2022
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to December 31, 2022:
Activity Type
Date
Company Name
Company Description
Investment Amount
Instrument Type
Add-On Investment
January 5, 2023
GP ABX Holdings Partnership, L.P.*
Manufacturer of high barrier forming web films
$
35,308
Equity
New Investment
January 23, 2023
Evriholder Acquisition, Inc.
Designer and supplier of impulse products and merchandising solutions to retailers.
$
13,000,000
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
873,333
Equity
$
100,000
Revolver commitment
New Investment
January 31, 2023
Red's All Natural, LLC
Premium frozen food manufacturer
$
10,916,882
Senior Secured – First Lien
$
710,600
Equity
* Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of February 28, 2023 was $205.6 million.
SBA-guaranteed Debentures
The total balance of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of February 28, 2023 was $313.6 million.
Distributions Declared
On January 11, 2023, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of January, February, and March 2023, as follows:
Ex-Dividend
Record
Payment
Amount per
Declared
Date
Date
Date
Share
1/11/2023
1/30/2023
1/31/2023
2/15/2023
$
0.1333
1/11/2023
2/27/2023
2/28/2023
3/15/2023
$
0.1333
1/11/2023
3/30/2023
3/31/2023
4/14/2023
$
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 265440. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Wednesday, March 15, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 47767. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public Company (SCIC) section of our website at www.stelluscapital.com, under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $875,823,177
$
844,733,638
$
772,873,326
Cash and cash equivalents
48,043,329
44,174,856
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
718,794
536,105
Interest receivable
3,984,409
2,944,599
Other receivables
34,245
54,752
Deferred tax asset
—
151,278
Deferred offering costs
1,100
14,888
Prepaid expenses
667,267
512,214
Total Assets
$
898,182,782
$
821,262,018
LIABILITIES
Notes payable
$
98,549,692
$
98,102,973
Credit Facility payable
197,685,281
175,451,116
SBA-guaranteed debentures
307,895,195
244,615,903
Dividends payable
—
1,171,059
Management fees payable
7,150,407
3,454,225
Income incentive fees payable
2,464,408
1,749,130
Capital gains incentive fees payable
569,528
3,388,151
Interest payable
4,640,841
3,693,662
Related party payable
1,060,321
—
Unearned revenue
320,675
529,726
Administrative services payable
356,919
386,368
Income tax payable
1,175,373
3,269,514
Deferred tax liability
61,936
—
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
475,593
338,958
Total Liabilities
$
622,406,169
$
536,150,785
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
Net Assets
$
275,776,613
$
285,111,233
NET ASSETS
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 19,666,769 and
$
19,667
$
19,518
Paid-in capital
275,114,720
274,559,121
Total distributable earnings
642,226
10,532,594
Net Assets
$
275,776,613
$
285,111,233
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
$
898,182,782
$
821,262,018
Net Asset Value Per Share
$
14.02
$
14.61
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
For the years ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
INVESTMENT INCOME
Interest income
$
72,964,999
$
61,536,686
$
55,350,781
Other income
2,147,577
2,142,308
1,307,533
Total Investment Income
$
75,112,576
$
63,678,994
$
56,658,314
OPERATING EXPENSES
Management fees
$
14,848,174
$
13,169,606
$
11,084,450
Valuation fees
351,752
313,437
290,445
Administrative services expenses
1,810,576
1,798,966
1,781,603
Income incentive fees
3,782,151
3,043,470
2,527,813
Capital gains incentive (reversal) fee
(2,818,623)
2,867,131
(359,892)
Professional fees
1,103,693
1,082,917
950,716
Directors' fees
329,000
315,000
394,816
Insurance expense
503,907
482,140
384,774
Interest expense and other fees
24,469,285
18,721,058
15,950,087
Income tax expense
1,161,668
1,102,374
771,134
Other general and administrative expenses
984,309
1,006,428
890,465
Total Operating Expenses
$
46,525,892
$
43,902,527
$
34,666,411
Net Investment Income
$
28,586,684
$
19,776,467
$
21,991,903
Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
$
3,660,595
$
23,710,167
$
(10,129,859)
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
(6,091)
—
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(539,250)
—
Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation on non-controlled non-affiliated investments
(17,542,230)
(6,928,160)
8,555,274
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation
6,040
—
—
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
(213,214)
510,868
(224,877)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
(2,957,220)
—
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
$
14,491,784
33,572,872
20,192,441
Net Investment Income Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.46
$
1.01
$
1.13
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per Share – basic and diluted
$
0.74
$
1.72
$
1.04
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding—basic and diluted
19,552,931
19,489,750
19,471,500
Distributions Per Share—basic and diluted
$
1.30
$
1.14
$
1.15
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Common Stock
Total
Number
Par
Paid-in
distributable
of shares
value
capital
(loss) earnings
Net Assets
Balances as of December 31, 2019
19,131,746
$
19,132
$
272,117,091
$
(1,565,050)
$
270,571,173
Net investment income
—
—
—
21,991,903
21,991,903
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(10,129,859)
(10,129,859)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
8,555,274
8,555,274
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(224,877)
(224,877)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,090,064)
1,090,064
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(22,402,959)
(22,402,959)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
354,257
354
4,999,640
—
4,999,994
Balances at December 31, 2020
19,486,003
$
19,486
$
276,026,667
$
(2,685,504)
$
273,360,649
Net investment income
—
—
—
19,776,467
19,776,467
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
23,710,167
23,710,167
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(539,250)
(539,250)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(6,928,160)
(6,928,160)
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
510,868
510,868
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
—
—
(2,957,220)
(2,957,220)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,861,213)
1,861,213
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(21,201,567)
(21,201,567)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
—
—
—
(1,014,420)
(1,014,420)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
31,592
32
393,667
—
393,699
Balances at December 31, 2021
19,517,595
$
19,518
$
274,559,121
$
10,532,594
$
285,111,233
Net investment income
—
—
—
28,586,684
28,586,684
Net realized gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
3,660,595
3,660,595
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
—
—
—
(6,091)
(6,091)
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
—
—
—
(17,542,230)
(17,542,230)
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
—
—
—
6,040
6,040
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
—
—
—
(213,214)
(213,214)
Return of capital and other tax related adjustments
—
—
(1,040,884)
1,040,884
—
Distributions from net investment income
—
—
—
(21,633,343)
(21,633,343)
Distributions from net realized capital gains
—
—
—
(3,789,693)
(3,789,693)
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
149,174
149
1,596,483
—
1,596,632
Balances at December 31, 2022
19,666,769
$
19,667
$
275,114,720
$
642,226
$
275,776,613
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
For the years ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
14,491,784
$
33,572,872
$
20,192,441
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
Purchases of investments
(211,010,869)
(387,281,160)
(152,007,165)
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
127,548,194
287,639,512
128,627,422
Net change in unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
17,542,230
6,928,160
(8,555,274)
Net change in unrealized appreciation foreign currency translations
(5,897)
—
—
Increase in investments due to PIK
(1,357,177)
(939,030)
(664,992)
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
(2,519,462)
(2,412,991)
(2,098,788)
Deferred tax provision (benefit)
213,214
(510,868)
224,877
Amortization of loan structure fees
567,375
518,930
647,872
Amortization of deferred financing costs
446,719
444,153
333,316
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
1,227,952
1,088,132
701,068
Net realized (gain) loss on investments
(3,660,595)
(23,703,499)
10,129,859
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
539,250
—
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in interest receivable
(1,039,810)
(755,151)
725,262
Decrease (increase) in other receivable
20,507
(29,257)
—
Increase in prepaid expenses
(155,053)
(25,026)
(118,967)
Increase in management fees payable
3,696,182
628,903
129,542
Increase (decrease) in income incentive fees payable
715,278
1,067,470
(936,849)
(Decrease) increase in capital gains incentive fees payable
(2,818,623)
2,867,130
(359,892)
Decrease in administrative services payable
(29,449)
(5,123)
(21,787)
Increase (decrease) in interest payable
947,179
1,549,577
(178,229)
Increase in related party payable
1,060,321
—
—
(Decrease) increase in unearned revenue
(209,051)
6,302
(36,344)
(Decrease) increase in income tax payable
(2,094,141)
2,544,749
(192,235)
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
136,635
164,227
(28,730)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
$
(56,286,557)
$
(76,102,738)
$
(3,487,593)
Cash flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
2,158,540
$
449,515
$
4,794,994
Sales load for common stock issued
(31,066)
(2,489)
(18,169)
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
(517,054)
(53,327)
(95,681)
Stockholder distributions paid
(26,594,095)
(21,044,928)
(24,341,646)
Repayment of Notes
—
(48,875,000)
—
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
—
100,000,000
—
Financing costs paid on Notes
—
(2,237,835)
—
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
63,600,000
73,500,000
15,500,000
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
(1,548,660)
(3,139,725)
(577,425)
Financing costs paid on Credit facility
(193,635)
(136,219)
(1,880,099)
Borrowings under Credit Facility
149,888,800
268,700,000
120,950,000
Repayments of Credit Facility
(126,607,800)
(265,360,000)
(108,500,000)
Partial share redemption
—
—
(94)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
$
60,155,030
$
101,799,992
$
5,831,880
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
3,868,473
$
25,697,254
$
2,344,287
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
44,174,856
18,477,602
16,133,315
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
$
48,043,329
$
44,174,856
$
18,477,602
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
Cash paid for interest expense
$
21,280,060
$
15,099,656
$
14,441,061
Income and excise tax paid
3,255,809
1,445,000
940,000
Shares issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan
—
—
228,943
(Decrease) increase in dividends payable
(1,171,059)
1,171,059
(2,167,630)
(Decrease) increase in deferred offering costs
(13,788)
(75,112)
90,000
Gain on conversion of equity investment
—
6,668
—
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net investment income
$9,708,610
$5,116,721
$28,586,684
$19,776,467
Capital gains incentive fee
(1,146,074)
1,026,559
(2,818,623)
2,867,131
Income tax expense
94,900
383,505
1,161,668
1,102,374
Core net investment income
$8,657,436
$6,526,785
$26,929,729
$23,745,972
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.50
$0.26
$1.46
$1.01
Core net investment income per share
$0.44
$0.33
$1.38
$1.22
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net investment income
$9,708,610
$5,116,721
$28,586,684
$19,776,467
Net realized (loss) gain on investments
(998,222)
17,108,282
3,660,595
23,710,167
Net realized gain (loss) on foreign currency translation
1,935
—
(6,091)
—
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
(539,250)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
—
(2,276,193)
—
(2,957,220)
Total Realized Net Investment Income
$8,712,323
$19,948,810
$32,241,188
$39,990,164
Per share amounts:
Net investment income per share
$0.50
$0.26
$1.46
$1.01
Realized net investment income per share
$0.44
$1.02
$1.65
$2.05
