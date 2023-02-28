2023 NCA ALL-STAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RETURNS TO DALLAS, TX WITH RECORD-BREAKING NUMBERS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce that the 2023 NCA All-Star National Championship took place on February 24-26, 2023, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, TX.
The NCA All-Star National Championship, produced by Varsity All Star, a Varsity Spirit brand, hosted the largest all star event of the 2022-2023 competition season with nearly 26,000 athletes in downtown Dallas. The championship welcomed nearly 1,500 teams across 40 states and 5 countries to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. This year's event featured the launch of Varsity Spirit's newest innovation – the Varsity Spirit Events App, available in the App Store or Google Play in partnership with Patron Technology. The event also hosted a "meet & greet" with Jada Wooten, star of Netflix's CHEER Season 2, exclusive apparel collection releases, national championship titles, and bids to all of Varsity All Star's End-of-Season Championships.
"The NCA All-Star National Championship is one of the most iconic and respected events in all star cheer in the world." said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Our aim is to produce the highest quality event possible to showcase these remarkable athletes and facilitate positive, lifelong memories for them and their families."
To kick off the championship, NCA All-Star hosted "Return to the Arena" – the unveiling of the 2023 Arena and celebration of the 1,500 teams competing in Dallas, as well as the "Go Be Great" award nominees and winner – an award that recognizes teams and individuals on stage for the impact they have made outside their gyms and inside their communities. This year, NCA was proud to present the "Go Be Great" award to United Elite Cheer out of Rockwall, TX for their contributions to "Kids Helping Kids", a non-profit organization that empowers kids to help others. The "Heart of a Tiger" award was awarded to Sierra Delgado from Schertz, TX for exemplifying strength and resiliency through her recent return to competitive cheerleading after a three-year battle with Leukemia.
The NCA All-Star Championship was the first of its kind in 1995, created to provide a standalone all star event in which cheerleaders could be recognized for their skills, athleticism, entertainment and talent. For more information about the NCA All-Star National Championship, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. Videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend, and full results listings are available on Varsity TV.
Select Paid Summit Bid Winners include:
• All-Star Revolution - JUSTICE
L5 Large Senior Coed
Webster, TX
• Cheer Athletics – Dallas - DivaCats
L3 Small Junior
Dallas, TX
• Delta Force Athletics - OutKast
L1 Medium Junior
Goose Creek, SC
• GymTyme Illinois - Twirl
L5 Small Senior
Lockport, IL
• Louisiana Cheer Force - Scarlet
L2 Medium Senior
Baton Rouge, LA
• Louisiana Rebel All Stars - Redemption
L4 Small Senior
Shreveport, LA
• Nor Cal Elite All Stars - San Ramon - Aphrodite
L3 Small Senior
San Ramon, CA
• Rival Athletics - Revenge
L4 Small Junior
Pleasant Grove, UT
• The California All Stars – Livermore - J2 Crew
L2 Medium Junior
Livermore, CA
• The California All Stars – Livermore - Pink
L3 Medium Senior
Livermore, CA
• The California All Stars – Mesa - Classics
L4 Small Senior
Mesa, AZ
• The California All Stars - San Marcos - White Gold
L1 Medium Senior
San Marcos, CA
Select Paid D2 Summit Bid Winners include:
• Apex Cheer - Titanium
L4 Senior Open Coed
Stafford, TX
• Caliber Cheer Starz - Rockets
L2 Small Junior
Humble, TX
• California Storm - Shadow
L1 Small Junior
Lancaster, CA
• Cheer Xcel - Dynasty
L1 Small Junior
Lumberton, NC
• Cheer-riffic Techniques - Falcon Blaze
L5 Senior Open Coed
San Antonio, TX
• LA Cheerz Allstarz - Frost
L4.2 Small Senior
Lafayette, LA
• LA Cheerz Allstarz - Wink
L2 Small Junior
Lafayette, LA
• Louisiana Powerhouse - Pearl
L5 Senior Open
Lake Charles, LA
• North Florida Elite - Haze
L4.2 Small Senior Coed
Starke, FL
• Port City Athletics - Crusaders
L3 Medium Senior Coed
South Portland, ME
• Quest Athletics – Bomb Squad
L4 Medium Senior Coed
Pine Bush, NY
• United Elite Cheer - RUTHLESS
L3 Small Senior
Rockwall, TX
Select Paid Youth Summit Bid Winners include:
• Central Coast Elite - Y2 KNOCKOUT
L2 Small Youth
San Luis Obispo, CA
• Cheer Athletics – Dallas - ChicCats
L2 Small Youth
Dallas, TX
• Majestic Youth Sports Center - Majesties
L1 Small Youth
Willis, TX
• Modern American Cheer - White
L1 Medium Youth
Corpus Christi, TX
Select Paid USASF Worlds Bid Winners include:
• CheerVille - Anarchy
L6 Senior Coed XSmall
Hendersonville, TN
• Elite Cheer - Stars
L6 Senior XSmall
Elkhorn, NE
• Cheer Extreme - Senior Elite
L6 Senior Large
Colfax, NC
• ICE - Lady Lightning
L6 Senior Small
Naperville, IL
• KC Cheer - Fierce Five
L6 Senior Coed Small
Lenexa, KS
• Spirit of Texas - A-Team
L6 Senior Medium
Coppell, TX
• Top Gun All Stars - Double O
L6 INT Open Coed Large
Miami, FL
• The Stingray All Stars - Electric
L6 INT Open Global Coed
Marietta, GA
• The California All Stars - Cali Coed
L6 INT Open Coed Small
San Marcos, CA
About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.
About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Emily Albert
Varsity Spirit
ealbert@varsity.com
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Varsity Spirit