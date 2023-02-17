MUFON Statement about President Biden's Remarks on Recent Flying Objects

CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, is dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs and UAP in order to benefit humanity. As the longest-serving organization of its kind, having been in existence since 1969, MUFON has collected critical data that can be used to learn more about the recent high-altitude objects that were shot down at the beginning of February. MUFON's body of over 6000 members in 48 states have documented and observed the same unidentified aerial phenomenon over several years that President Biden referenced today. We concur that these specific UAP are not extraterrestrial and are likely man-made.

MUFON members have witnessed hexagonal objects similar to the object shot down over Lake Huron on February 13, 2023

As the largest database in the world for UAP sightings, we have the capability to provide the President and his Administration with the reporting it needs to make better informed decisions about what is in our skies. Today, MUFON released a report to Members of Congress and their staff that references similar sightings over the last few years. Our members have witnessed hexagonal shaped objects, that looked exactly like what was witnessed over Lake Huron on February 13, 2023, over Louisville, Kentucky in 2022, Alberta, Canada in 2021, North Hollywood, California in 2016, and Beanblossom, Indiana in 2014. We will continue to advise Congress on the UAP matter and are available for immediate comment.

