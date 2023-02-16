JAS Announces a Global SVP of Sustainability

Andrea Goeman Joins JAS Worldwide as Senior Vice President Sustainability

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JAS Worldwide (JAS) is pleased to announce that, effective February 2023, Andrea Goeman has been appointed Senior Vice President Sustainability, reporting directly to Graeme Robinson, Chief Operations Officer.

Ms. Goeman has over 20 years of experience in international logistics and freight forwarding and has worked in green logistics since 2008. Prior to joining JAS, she led the sustainability function as VP Sustainability Portfolio Management at DB Schenker in Essen, Germany.

"Sustainability is an important focus area for JAS that will create value and sustainable growth for our organization. For nearly 45 years, we've been helping global customers with market-leading logistics solutions and are committed to creating a sustainable future with our customers and partners," said Robinson.

Developing and implementing resilient and sustainable supply chain solutions is a top priority for our customers, and JAS is in a strategic position to contribute towards achieving their climate targets.

Building on Ms. Goemans' experience in green logistics operations and strategy, this move enhances JAS' commitment to take on its share of responsibility for the future of logistics and of our planet. This transformation includes not only climate-related topics but also all ESG-related topics, such as governance, data transparency, social responsibility, and human rights.

About JAS Worldwide

JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy, and its global headquarters is located in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in logistics covering all modes of transportation, including contract logistics and other sophisticated and digital-driven supply chain solutions. Today, JAS covers 100+ countries with over 7000 employees globally and continues to expand with its core culture, "People make the difference," and its strong commitment to a sustainable future.

