INROADS WELCOMES DRAY YARBROUGH AS ITS FIRST CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INROADS welcomes Dray Yarbrough as its new Chief Technology Officer. Dray will be responsible for the integration and unification of the INROADS experience, with the focus on scaling the programs of INROADS to be able to reach more lives in a larger geographic footprint.

"I am extremely excited to join INROADS as our first Chief Technology Officer. When building teams, I've always looked for people who are driven and smart who just need a chance to shine," said Dray. "I look forward to continuing to grow INROADS so that we can give more and more deserving people that chance to shine."

Dray received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and brings over 20 years of experience in networking, systems architecture, application development, systems integration, analytics, and data management. He has built technology systems and teams from the ground up across manufacturing, healthcare, and most recently in furniture retail.

"As the first Chief Technology Officer of INROADS, Dray will lead our digital transformation strategies," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO. "He offers a plethora of knowledge, and we are looking forward to Dray's influence and the efforts he will take to ensure that students of color get an opportunity to shine."

Prior to joining INROADS, Dray was the VP of Web Application Development at Bob's Discount Furniture. He drove their digital omnichannel transformation, integrating the website and supporting technology to back-end systems while continually improving customer experience, resulting in year-over-year growth, and supporting their expansion from a chain to a nationwide retailer.

Dray is a native of Dothan, Alabama, and currently resides in central Connecticut with his family.

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

