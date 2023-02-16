Engage Technologies Group elects Aesthetic Industry Luminary Dr. Grant Stevens as the Chairman of the Board

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Technologies Group, Inc., based in Boise, Idaho, is pleased to announce that Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, has been elected by the Board of Directors to serve as the new Chairman of the Board for the next two-year term. As Chairman, Dr. Stevens will play a key role in steering the company's vision and growth strategy, strategically engaging with industry key opinion leaders and experts, and leading the Board of Directors. In addition to his new role as Chairman of the Board, he will continue to serve as a member of the Engage C-Suite as Chief Medical Information Officer.

Dr. Stevens brings extraordinary industry knowledge to the Chairman role.

Dr. Stevens brings extraordinary industry knowledge to the Chairman role. He is a trustee and past President of American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). In addition, for many years he served as a USC Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery and a Visiting Professor for both the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Dr. Stevens is the Founder and Chair Emeritus of the Marina-ROX-USC Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship and Co-Chairs the Aesthetic Innovation Summit.

A world-renowned published author of more than 100 articles and numerous chapters on aesthetic plastic surgery, Dr. Stevens is the Founder and Host of "The Technology of Beauty" podcast. He is recognized by "Castle Connolly's Top Doctor Guide" as one of the best plastic surgeons in America and is among the select few to be featured in "Plastic Surgery: The World's Top Surgeons & Clinic." He recently sold his successful practice in Marina Del Rey to Athenix and now serves on their Board of Directors.

"As we complete the merger with APX Platform, we could not be more thrilled to have Dr. Stevens step in to serve as the Chairman of our Board of Directors," said C. Lloyd Mahaffey, CEO and President of Engage Technologies Group. "His extraordinary healthcare, technology, and investment experience paired with our leadership team's Silicon Valley technology, healthcare, and venture capitalist experience is a powerful combination that will help forge the future of Engage's success."

About Engage Technologies Group

Engage Technologies Group, one of the fastest growing technology companies in the Northwest, has developed proprietary technologies and content services to serve patients, healthcare providers, and enterprises serving the healthcare industry. Engage closes knowledge and communication gaps by digitally marrying intent with curated, critical knowledge at the height of interest and critical moment of need. The merger with APX platform will add powerful practice optimization and learning management capabilities to Engage's solution. For more information, please visit engagetg.com.

