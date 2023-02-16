Deezer enters long-term partnership with Sonos to power content for Sonos Radio worldwide

Deezer will deliver key services for the Sonos music experience while supporting continued innovation.

PARIS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) today announced a long-term partnership with Sonos to power the brand's streaming radio service Sonos Radio and its subscription service Sonos Radio HD, delivering an expansive catalog of music that's curated for Sonos customers. The collaboration aligns with Deezer's strategy of focusing on partnership-led expansion to deliver growth opportunities in the US and other markets globally.

"This is the start of a very exciting journey for Deezer and Sonos. Through this partnership Deezer can reach new listeners in major markets around the world, including the US." said Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, Deezer. "Sonos has revolutionized the way we enjoy music and audio in our homes, with exceptional multi-room speakers, fantastic sound quality and thoughtfully curated Sonos Radio services. We can't wait to play a key role in expanding this great customer offering."

Beginning April 2023, Deezer will deliver key services for Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD, including a catalog of 90 million tracks, metadata, licensing, reporting & royalty management, business intelligence & data, as well as strategic collaboration for growth and monetization of the service. Deezer and Sonos will deliver services to 16 countries worldwide, including the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany. In addition, Deezer will support ongoing innovation to develop and expand the Sonos music experience, exploring new ways to give listeners around the world an easy way to discover music and soundtrack their day.

"Delivering a best in class branded content experience for our customers is an essential part of our long-term growth strategy and Deezer continues to be an excellent partner for supporting our ambitious goals to help the world listen better," said Patrick Spence, CEO at Sonos. "As a pioneer in music streaming, Deezer has a proven track record in developing and growing a music service globally and I look forward to working together to improve the overall listening experience for our customers."

With a highly competitive product, disruptive innovation and features, as well as undisputed editorial and music industry expertise, Deezer puts partnerships at the heart of its market expansion strategy, supporting more than 45 partners and 80 hardware integrations worldwide.

Deezer has continuously collaborated with Sonos as a key innovation partner, launching an early HiFi offer and most recently providing seamless integration with Sonos Voice Control . The Deezer experience on Sonos includes an easy-to-use interface with unique Deezer features such as Flow, an AI based recommendation engine which lets the listener choose music based on moods.

About Deezer

Deezer is one of the largest independent music streaming platforms in the world, with more than 90 million tracks available in 180 countries, providing access to lossless HiFi audio, innovative recommendation technology and industry defining features. As the home of music, Deezer brings artists and fans together on a scalable and global platform, to unlock the full potential of music through technology. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with a team of over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. Deezer is listed on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR) (ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the newly-created Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

