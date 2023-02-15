Stardock Releases WindowBlinds 11 on Steam

Windows 10 and 11 are canvasses for creativity. With WindowBlinds 11, create a personalized interface that matches your style

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released WindowBlinds 11 on Steam today. This app allows Windows® users to customize the look and feel of their taskbars, window frames, and other aspects of their Windows 10 and Windows 11 desktops.

WindowBlinds 11 allows for unique customization of the Windows Start menu, taskbar, window frames, control buttons, and more using desktop interface themes called skins. WindowBlinds 11 comes equipped with many skins out of the box, including the popular Windows Classic and Luna designs that let users bring retro stylings to their desktops. Thousands of additional skins are available on WinCustomize.com.

"This app has been a staple of the desktop customization community for over two decades," said Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software. "We're thrilled to be bringing WindowBlinds 11 to Steam to continue delivering on our commitment to make Windows more personal and productive."

Equipped with an in-app browser to make it even easier to find new skins to download, WindowBlinds 11 features a refreshed user interface and an automatic dark mode. In addition to being designed to work with all announced versions of Windows 11, the app supports widgets on the taskbar and tabs in File Explorer, as well as improved DPI for new skins.

WindowBlinds 11 is now available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users on Steam for $19.99 with support for up to five devices. For more information, visit www.stardock.com or the WindowBlinds 11 website here.

