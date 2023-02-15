AVANTIK PARTNERS WITH WATER STREET TO ADVANCE EXPANSION

Diagnostics Company Appoints CEO to Spearhead Strategic Growth Plan

PINE BROOK, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantik announced today that it has partnered with strategic health care investor Water Street Healthcare Partners to expand its products and services supporting anatomic pathology and histology laboratories with their operations. The diagnostics company also announced that it has appointed Mark Zacur as chief executive officer.

"I am honored to help Avantik build on its important work supporting diagnostic labs with their operations."

Trevor Mornan, executive vice president, Avantik, said:

"Avantik was founded on the core principle of always putting our customers first. This principle has guided us through 50 years of growth. Water Street's team values this principle as much as we do and is dedicated to supporting our goals for growth. Working together with our new CEO, Mark Zacur, we will invest in expanding our offering to serve our customers even more strongly in the future."

New Partnership

Water Street has committed significant capital in addition to its diagnostics experience and network of relationships to advance the next phase of Avantik's expansion. Working with Water Street, Avantik plans to invest in organic initiatives and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of consumables and equipment and enhance its maintenance and repair services.

Robert Womsley, partner, Water Street, said:

"Avantik is a trusted partner that lab managers count on to maintain their operations. The company's rapid response time and extensive product portfolio have been instrumental in achieving high customer satisfaction. We look forward to advancing our shared goal of building Avantik into a provider addressing the full scope of laboratories' operational needs on a national scale."

CEO Appointment

To spearhead the next phase of the company's expansion, Avantik and Water Street have appointed Mark Zacur as chief executive officer. Mr. Zacur brings to Avantik health care and diagnostics experience, including:

Achieving a distinguished career at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was vice president & general manager of the Fisher Healthcare business unit specializing in distributing diagnostic products and services to health care providers

Serving as executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Owens & Minor, where he helped shape and implement strategies that were instrumental in achieving the company's performance objectives

Mark Zacur, CEO, Avantik, said:

"I am honored to be joining Avantik and helping to build on its important work in supporting physicians and healthcare providers with diagnosing and treating their patients."

About Avantik

Founded in 1971, Avantik supports anatomic pathology and histology laboratories in maintaining their critical operations. The company offers customers a broad portfolio of maintenance and repair services and high-quality consumables, parts and equipment. In addition, it helps customers resolve their repair needs quickly through its national network of engineers and service hubs. Avantik's rapid response time and extensive product portfolio have been instrumental in achieving high customer satisfaction. To learn more about Avantik, visit www.avantik.com.

