Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Please note that the financial figures of Senmiao's former variable interest entities ("VIEs") Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Senmiao"), Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Jinkailong") and Chengdu Youlu Technology Ltd. ("Youlu") had no impact on Senmiao's consolidated interim financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as a result of deconsolidation of these former VIEs effective March 31, 2022. The financial results from these former VIEs were classified as discontinued operations in the comparative period in 2021, which were previously classified under Automobile Transaction and Related Services.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $1.74 million from continuing operations, compared to $1.66 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of increased operating lease revenues from automobile rentals, which was partially offset by decreased revenues from online ride-hailing platform services.

From October 23, 2020 , the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to December 31, 2022 , approximately 27.4 million rides were completed (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Meituan, Xiehua and Anma) with fares paid by riders totaling $88.7 million . As of February 14, 2023 , Senmiao operated in 26 cities in China , including three provincial capital cities.

Loss from operations of $1.3 million , compared to loss of $2.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the Company's cost-cutting initiatives that directly resulted in significantly lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.0 million , compared to net income of $0.3 million in the prior-year period, primarily as a result of a $3.6 million gain due to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities in the prior-year period.

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "During the first nine months of fiscal year 2023, we reported $6.3 million in revenues, more than doubling our top line from the prior-year period, achieving $1.0 million in gross profit, and significantly narrowing losses on the bottom line. We were pleased to have achieved slight revenue growth during the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, primarily driven by 53.0% growth in revenue from our automobile rental business. This was offset by lower revenue contributions from our online ride-hailing platform services business, which was significantly impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks in our key cities of Chengdu and Guangzhou, leading to fewer completed orders compared to the prior-year period. Since launching this business in October 2020, we have helped facilitate over 28.0 million rides in 26 cities as of the end of January 2023. As China's public health situation improves and we continue to expand partner relationships, we believe we are well positioned to grow our automobile rental and online ride-hailing platform services businesses, which we expect will be our key growth drivers."

Mr. Wen continued, "We have continued to establish strategic relationships with different partners for our online ride-hailing platform services business in cities where Senmiao operates across China, and we are pleased to report positive cash flow from our operating activities for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. Since January 2023, China has moved away from its zero COVID strategy, which we believe will have an overall favorable impact on our business in the near term."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues were $1.74 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to under $1.66 million in the prior-year period. The increase was mainly due to the $0.3 million increase in operating lease revenues from automobile rentals. This was partially offset by lower revenue contributions from online ride-hailing platform services.

During the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $0.8 million, compared to $0.5 million in the prior-year period, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $0.8 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily the result of fewer rides being completed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in Chengdu and Guangzhou, two of Senmiao's key cities, during the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues increased to $1.6 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to a $0.1 million increase in cost of automobiles under operating leases as a result of business expansion.

Gross Profit

Gross profit remained flat at $0.2 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to gross profit of $0.2 million in the prior-year period.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 48.7% to $1.4 million for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $2.7 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was mainly attributable to the Company's implementation of initiatives to streamline expenses during the period, which resulted in a $0.8 million decrease in financial, legal and marketing consulting fees, a $0.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefit expenses, a $0.2 million decrease in advertising and promotion expenses for online ride-hailing platform services, and other expense reductions.

Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations

Net loss from Senmiao's continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $1.0 million, compared to net income of $0.3 million in the prior-year period. This was primarily the result of a $3.6 million gain from change in fair value of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in Senmiao's historical offerings recognized in the prior-year period, compared to a gain of $0.03 million during the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

(Loss) Earnings per Share

Loss per share for continuing operations for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2022, was approximately $0.13 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 7.7 million, compared to earnings per share of approximately $0.03 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.9 million in the prior-year period.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2022, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 million, compared to $1.2 million as of March 31, 2022. Total stockholders' equity was $5.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022.

Additional information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for this quarterly period can be found in Senmiao's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date of this earnings release.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





December 31,

March 31,



2022

2022



(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,537,609

$ 1,185,221 Accounts receivable, net, current portion



204,763



418,022 Accounts receivable, a related party



9,816



— Inventories



—



286,488 Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



170,337



314,264 Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



1,362,817



2,713,208 Due from related parties, current portion, net



659,299



682,335 Total current assets



3,944,641



5,599,538













Property and equipment, net



3,530,196



5,658,773













Other assets











Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



174,262



109,621 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



139,787



515,906 Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



690,365



305,933 Intangible assets, net



819,671



959,551 Accounts receivable, net, noncurrent



—



69 Finance lease receivables, net, noncurrent



50,205



92,980 Due from a related party, noncurrent



5,351,735



6,635,746 Other non-current assets



837,731



— Total other assets



8,063,756



8,619,806













Total assets

$ 15,538,593

$ 19,878,117













LIABILITIES, MEZZANNIE EQUITY AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Borrowings from a financial institution

$ 22,857

$ 145,542 Accounts payable



61,090



14,446 Advances from customers



120,871



120,629 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



2,715,209



2,444,367 Due to related parties and affiliates



117,237



11,682 Operating lease liabilities



104,075



50,177 Operating lease liabilities - related parties



163,558



330,781 Financing lease liabilities



402,526



304,557 Derivative liabilities



572,021



2,215,204 Current liabilities - discontinued operations



485,736



528,426 Total current liabilities



4,765,180



6,165,811













Other liabilities











Operating lease liabilities, non-current



97,350



47,910 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



52,205



226,896 Financing lease liabilities, non-current



289,358



1,376 Deferred tax liability



42,746



46,386 Total other liabilities



481,659



322,568













Total liabilities



5,246,839



6,488,379

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







December 31,



March 31,





2022



2022





(Unaudited)



















Commitments and contingencies

























Mezzanine Equity











Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $1,000 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 1,741

and 5,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022,

respectively)



285,802



820,799













Stockholders' equity











Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 7,693,040 and

6,186,783 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022,

respectively) *



782



630 Additional paid-in capital



43,339,412



42,803,033 Accumulated deficit



(36,323,523)



(34,601,545) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,327,692)



(109,454) Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



5,688,979



8,092,664













Non-controlling interests



4,316,973



4,476,275













Total equity



10,005,952



12,568,939













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity

$ 15,538,593

$ 19,878,117

*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Nine Months

Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues























Revenues

$ 1,710,172

$ 1,660,119

$ 6,000,597

$ 3,152,592 Revenues, a related party



30,748



—



323,321



— Total revenues



1,740,920



1,660,119



6,323,918



3,152,592

























Cost of revenues























Cost of revenues



(1,372,916)



(1,457,589)



(5,038,614)



(5,378,411) Cost of revenues, a related party



(185,254)



—



(333,756)



— Total cost of revenues



(1,558,170)



(1,457,589)



(5,372,370)



(5,378,411)

























Gross profit (loss)



182,750



202,530



951,548



(2,225,819)

























Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative expenses



(1,385,580)



(2,701,921)



(4,832,658)



(7,102,107) Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



(126,546)



(6,926)



(470,982)



(125,709) Impairments of inventories



—



—



(3,085)



— Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill



—



(1,975)



-



(142,516) Total operating expenses



(1,512,126)



(2,710,822)



(5,306,725)



(7,370,332)

























Loss from operations



(1,329,376)



(2,508,292)



(4,355,177)



(9,596,151)

























Other income (expense)























Other income, net



320,151



97,710



807,276



81,600 Interest expense



(6,975)



—



(6,975)



(5,872) Interest expense on finance leases



(626)



(13,612)



(8,927)



(44,369) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



30,557



3,536,859



1,641,650



5,185,309 Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock



—



(821,892)



—



(821,892)

























Total other income, net



343,107



2,799,065



2,433,024



4,394,776

























Income (loss) before income taxes



(986,269)



290,773



(1,922,153)



(5,201,375)

























Income tax expense



—



(4,539)



—



(4,550)

























Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(986,269)



286,234



(1,922,153)



(5,205,925)

























Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes



—



(418,355)



—



(2,418,757)

























Net loss



(986,269)



(132,121)



(1,922,153)



(7,624,682)

























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



14,928



178,808



200,175



1,322,575 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations



—



108,772



—



628,877

























Net income (loss) attributable to the Company's stockholders

$ (971,341)

$ 155,459

$ (1,721,978)

$ (5,673,230)

























Net loss

$ (986,269)

$ (132,121)

$ (1,922,153)

$ (7,624,682)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Nine Months

Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

























Other comprehensive income (loss)























Foreign currency translation adjustment



328,208



70,638



(1,177,365)



48,458

























Comprehensive loss



(658,061)



(61,483)



(3,099,518)



(7,576,224)

























less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(75,611)



(303,768)



(159,302)



(1,984,990)

























Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (582,450)

$ 242,285

$ (2,940,216)

$ (5,591,234)

























Weighted average number of common stock























Basic and diluted*



7,689,406



5,922,655



7,016,860



5,579,271

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*























Continuing operations

$ (0.13)

$ 0.08

$ (0.25)

$ (0.70) Discontinued operations



—



(0.05)



—



(0.32) Total earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted*

$ (0.13)

$ 0.03

$ (0.25)

$ (1.02)

*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022



SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (1,922,153)

$ (7,624,682) Net loss from discontinued operations



—



(2,418,757) Net loss from continuing operations



(1,922,153)



(5,205,925) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:











Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



873,480



704,741 Stock compensation expense



—



653,000 Issuance costs for series A convertible preferred stock



—



821,892 Amortization of right-of-use assets



579,209



635,036 Amortization of intangible assets



128,538



104,829 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



470,982



125,709 Impairments of inventories



3,085



— Impairments of long-lived assets



—



142,516 Gain on disposal of long-lived assets



(596,564)



— Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(1,641,650)



(5,185,309) Change in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



177,273



8,693 Accounts receivable, a related party



(9,876)



— Inventories



322,689



(93,172) Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



1,115,661



683,439 Finance lease receivables



187,695



556,021 Accounts payable



48,108



76,877 Advances from customers



10,048



(1,812) Accrued expenses and other liabilities



639,657



(664,848) Operating lease liabilities



(37,872)



(113,238) Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(99,023)



(124,143) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations



249,287



(6,875,694) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations



—



416,522 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities



249,287



(6,459,172)













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(1,213,996)



(3,484,051) Cash proceed from disposal of long-lived assets



1,527,550



— Purchases of intangible assets



(26,408)



(76,637) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations



287,146



(3,560,688) Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations



—



22,586 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



287,146



(3,538,102)

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Net proceeds from issuance of common stock in a registered direct offering



—



5,771,053 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



—



22,015 Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a

private placement offering



—



4,369,937 Borrowings from a financial institution



—



534,112 Loan to related parties



—



(232,751) Repayment from related parties and affiliates



359,383



15,546 Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions



(111,615)



(529,226) Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(349,140)



(333,480) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations



(101,372)



9,617,206 Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations



—



(1,439,919) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities



(101,372)



8,177,287













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(82,673)



173,623













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



352,388



(1,646,364) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period



1,185,221



4,448,075 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period



1,537,609



2,801,711













Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



—



833,060













Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

$ 1,537,609

$ 1,968,651













Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid for interest expense

$ 6,975

$ 44,123 Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities











Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 917,786

$ 196,671 Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 118,030

$ 180,973 Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities



54,546



— Termination of right-of use assets and lease liabilities, related parties



252,939



— Cashless exercise of November 2021 Investor warrants into common stock

$ 1,533

$ — Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock

$ —

$ 7,933,434 Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon

warrants exercised

$ —

$ 45,674 Acquisition of XXTX'S minority interest with issuance of common stock at fair value

$ —

$ 1,972,717

