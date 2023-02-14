New Neiman Marcus Awards for Creative Impact and Innovation Celebrate the Industry's Future

Jonathan Anderson and Amina Muaddi to be honored with awards alongside Brunello Cucinelli, recipient of the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announces an extension of its newly launched Neiman Marcus Awards platform that exemplifies the power visionary leaders have on the fashion industry. The addition of these two accolades signify the program's intent to look to the future of the industry while nodding to the luxury retailer's 85-year legacy of celebrating global fashion luminaries.

Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of LOEWE, will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, and accessories designer Amina Muaddi will receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion. A nod to the iconic recognitions of Stanley Marcus, who believed in celebrating multiple individuals in a year and often selected tastemakers at the forefront of their careers, these two honorees each prove to be dynamic forces in their own right. As part of the Awards platform, they will gain access to the full strength of the Neiman Marcus merchandising and brand marketing magic. In turn, these recipients will collaborate with the retailer on a unique expression of their brand that comes to life through exclusive activations for Neiman Marcus customers.

"These two new awards celebrate the pacesetters of creativity and innovation in luxury today. We are committed to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences, and our Creative Impact and Innovation honorees do just that through their unique brand expressions," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of NMG. "Our investment in propelling their work forward through the Neiman Marcus Awards platform reflects our commitment to furthering our relationships with brand partners and cultivating deep relationships with high value customers."

Jonathan Anderson was selected to receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion for being a prolific voice and force of measurable influence for a storied house. A decade into his tenure at LOEWE, Anderson has revitalized the luxury fashion house. His modern take on the brand's rich history, coupled with a renewed commitment to craftsmanship has earned the house commercial success and solidified Anderson as a leading voice for his generation.

"Jonathan Anderson's passion for his craft is extraordinary. His ability to drive industry trends and forge his own creative path makes him an unparalleled visionary, and very deserving of this award," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "His connection to the arts and subject of surrealism offers a daring and refreshing design perspective. His thought-provoking fashion is a force that transcends across both men's and women's categories with a courageous ability to deliver the unexpected and keep customers on their toes."

Through this awards platform, Neiman Marcus will further strengthen its ongoing partnership with LOEWE by executing unique activations and immersive experiences to amplify the fashion house and engage the true American luxury customer.

"It's such an honor to receive the first Creative Impact Award," said Anderson. "Thank you to Neiman Marcus for acknowledging the incredible journey we've had at LOEWE over the past decade, and of course, I thank my team. Together we've been able to renew a house that's over 175 years old, powered by a shared sense of curiosity and passion for modern craft."

As recipient of the first Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion, Amina Muaddi represents the power of creativity and has successfully achieved an expedited rise in the luxury industry. Her innovative footwear designs are instantly recognizable, combining unique shapes with volume and unexpected materials. After launching her first official collection in 2018, Neiman Marcus quickly recognized her talent and launched her line in Fall 2019 to great acclaim. Since then, Muaddi's footprint with the luxury retailer has more than tripled and her sales trajectory continues to climb, proof that she has grasped the attention and loyalty of the Neiman Marcus customer. Muaddi translates her own energy into immaculate designs, providing luxury customers with a transformative experience when they wear her pieces.

"It is rare in our industry for a young brand to find such immediate success as Amina Muaddi," said Todorovich. "Amina has not only mastered a distinctive aesthetic and cosmopolitan sensibility crafted for the modern-day woman; she is also an accomplished business leader that has proven strength in balancing impressive sales with the importance of innovation, authenticity and brand longevity. Through our partnership, we are committed to our role as a brand maker, providing unfettered access to our platform to accelerate her extraordinary impact and support scaling her business." "I was so thrilled to start working with Neiman Marcus soon after I launched my first collection," said Muaddi. "Their commitment to begin our partnership very early in the brand's life helped us expand in the U.S. and connect with their significant clientele and wonderful community. Ever since we started our collaboration, they have been incredibly supportive, always offered valuable insight and encouraged our growth in their universe. I am delighted to be part of this family and we're looking forward to creating many special projects and experiences together!"

NMG previously announced that Brunello Cucinelli will receive the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, recognizing his profound influence on luxury lifestyle fashion and his commitment to humanistic capitalism. As part of the program, Brunello Cucinelli designed the Icon Collection for Neiman Marcus comprised of women's and men's ready-to-wear, shoes, and bags, and will be exclusively available in 10 Neiman Marcus stores and online in April 2023.

The Neiman Marcus Awards will recognize its three 2023 honorees on March 5 during Paris Fashion Week, bringing together global business leaders and creative forces from the retailer's top brand partners, past NM Award recipients, and fashion notables for a unique industry celebration.

For more information on the NM Awards, visit the NM Awards website and watch the NM Awards Creative Impact and Innovation Awards Video .

ABOUT NM AWARDS

NM Awards is a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as two expanded categories: the Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion and the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 150 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder and Baccarat, among others.

The reimagined awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's innovative approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. As a relationship business, the awards platform embodies the company's differentiated business model, connecting brand partners to luxury customers in entirely new ways.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of integrated retail: in-store, online, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT LOEWE

Created in Spain in 1846, LOEWE has been one of the world's major luxury houses for over 176 years. Under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson since 2013, the brand is now in a new chapter, presenting itself to the world as a house focused on craft and culture; evidenced through an intellectual yet playful approach to fashion, bold and vibrant Spanish lifestyle, and unmatched expertise with leather.

ABOUT AMINA MUADDI

Amina Muaddi is a self-titled international luxury accessories brand founded in 2018 by the eponymous Jordanian and Romanian designer. Conceptualized in Paris and made in Italy, Muaddi's collections combine centuries of shoe-making expertise with a modern global fashion perspective, timeless quality meeting cutting- edge designs. Amina Muaddi has expanded the contemporary woman's footwear closet, offering original and recognizable silhouettes in her heels. From the brand's loyal consumer following to its influence on pop culture with collaborations from Wolford, to AWGE, to film and tv fashion with stand out moments in HBO's Euphoria and Insecure, the brand also expanded into handbags in 2020 and custom jewelry in 2021. Amina Muaddi shoes and accessories can be seen on many of the world's most elusive celebrities and figures such as Rihanna, Serena Williams, Dua Lipa, Julianne Moore or Beyoncé amongst others.

Neiman Marcus Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group