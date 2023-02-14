BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Bonnie Beckmann to Vice President of Commercial Operations and Audit

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), one of the largest Third-Party Logistics (3PL) providers in North America, announces the promotion of Bonnie Beckmann to Vice President of Commercial Operations and Audit. In this new capacity, Beckmann will lead audit and freight claims companywide, while pursuing innovative ways to leverage additional business opportunities across BlueGrace.

"Bonnie's impact at BlueGrace is immeasurable and I am excited to see what new strengths she can bring to her role as Vice President," said Adam Blankenship, Chief Operating Officer and President of Managed Logistics at BlueGrace Logistics.

Prior to BlueGrace, Beckmann worked for Centratech, eMDee Technology and Aerosonic in accounting and purchasing for the military aerospace industry working with customers and vendors such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrup Grumman.

About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 12 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S., including national headquarters in Tampa, BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.

