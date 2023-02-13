Beverly Johnson, Sally Helgesen, and Darria Long Gillespie, MD, MBA deliver keynotes at Bryant University's 26th Women's Summit®

Since 1997, Bryant University's Women's Summit® has been New England's top event celebrating professional women

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Bryant University Women's Summit® returns to the Smithfield campus on Thursday, March 16 with a lineup of inspiring keynotes, dynamic breakout sessions, and collaborative networking. This year's theme, "Moving Forward Together: Me, We, Us.," highlights the interconnectedness of the business landscape while paying tribute to the Summit's mission - to provide attendees with an opportunity for professional and personal development and financial empowerment. Established by Kati Machtley in 1997, the Bryant Women's Summit is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Rhode Island and the region. Registration is now open at WSummit.Bryant.edu

Women’s leadership expert Sally Helgesen, author of Rising Together: How We Can Bridge Divides and Create a More Inclusive Workplace; Beverly Johnson, groundbreaking supermodel, author, activist, and Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of Beverly Johnson Enterprises, LLC; and Darria Long Gillespie, MD, MBA, women's wellness expert and author of Mom Hacks deliver keynotes at Bryant University's Women's Summit®. (PRNewswire)

Women's Summit® at Bryant provides opportunities for professional and personal development and financial empowerment.

Three dynamic women offer keynote addresses: Beverly Johnson, groundbreaking supermodel, author, activist, and Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of Beverly Johnson Enterprises, LLC; women's leadership expert Sally Helgesen , author of Rising Together: How We Can Bridge Divides and Create a More Inclusive Workplace; and Darria Long Gillespie, MD, MBA, a former ER doc whose holistic advice empowers women to take charge of their wellness.

This year's 17 breakout sessions are crafted to turn inspiration into action. Led by industry leaders, the sessions tackle topics like leadership and communication, financial empowerment, mental wellness, sustainability, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Bryant is honored to host the exceptional keynote thinkers, leaders, and game-changers who make the Women's Summit® a premiere event for professional women. Alongside the keynote speakers, we are excited to once again give a warm welcome to the Bryant alum who return to campus as robust speakers to share their deep knowledge and expertise with our community," said Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. "We are particularly proud that our women graduates have exceptional professional outcomes, including narrowing the wealth gap between their male counterparts."

The Bryant Women's Summit is supported by generous sponsors including Amica Insurance (Platinum sponsor); Bank of America and Fidelity Investments (Diamond sponsors); PwC (Gold sponsor); Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Brown Medicine, FM Global, Hasbro, IGT, Navigant Credit Union, Providence Journal, TIAA, The TJX Companies, Inc., and Washington Trust (Silver sponsors); AAA Northeast, BankNewport, BD, Centreville Bank, Dassault Systèmes, Diego's Newport, EY, Gilbane, Hope Global, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Marcum LLP, Ocean State Job Lot, Target, The Women's Advisory Group (Bronze sponsors). The media sponsors are Providence Business News, Providence Media, Rhode Island Monthly, and WBSE RI PBS.

Over the past 26 years, the Bryant Women's Summit® has featured prominent speakers who have helped thousands of women and men discover and achieve their full potential. Notable keynote speakers have included Mika Brzezinski, Geena Davis, Viola Davis, Angela Duckworth, Ph.D., Amy Edmonson, Ph.D., Geraldine Ferraro, Jody Hoffer Gittell, Ph.D., Carla Harris, Arianna Huffington, Soledad O'Brien, Suze Orman, and Jane Pauley.

About Bryant University

For 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The University delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences.

At Bryant, women succeed. Through exceptional leadership education and key academic programs that align with the ever-changing workforce, Bryant's women graduates continue to shrink the wealth gap.

Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI and regularly receives high rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual and Barron's. Bryant.edu

(PRNewsfoto/Bryant University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bryant University