T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2023

Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

BALTIMORE, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Preliminary net outflows for January 2023 were $5.7 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2023, and for the prior year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios. Investment vehicle assets under management in January 2023 also reflect client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios of $1.1 billion, all of which were transfers to the target date retirement trusts.



As of



Preliminary(a)



(in billions)


1/31/2023


12/31/2022

U.S. mutual funds





 Equity


$            391


$            370

 Fixed income, including money market


75


74

 Multi-asset


196


184



662


628

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products





 Equity


313


294

 Fixed income, including money market


96


93

 Multi-asset


234


216

 Alternatives


44


44



687


647

Total assets under management


$         1,349


$         1,275

Target date retirement products


$            358


$            334

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment










Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/t-rowe-price-group-reports-preliminary-month-end-assets-under-management-for-january-2023-301743715.html

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.