Fast Retailing to Provide Emergency Humanitarian Aid in Aftermath of Devastating Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Financial aid and donations of winter clothing to UNHCR

TOKYO and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Retailing will provide emergency humanitarian aid to people affected by the devastating earthquakes that struck in Turkey and Syria from February 6, following a worldwide appeal from our longstanding global partner UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

One million euros and 40,000 relief winter clothes including 30,000 items of UNIQLO HEATTECH thermal items will be donated urgently to UNHCR, as part of their ongoing humanitarian response.

In the United States, customers at UNIQLO locations will be provided the opportunity to donate in-store at check out, with the brand matching customer donations.

Fast Retailing wishes to express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by the earthquakes.

Fast Retailing and UNHCR's Global Partnership

Fast Retailing and UNHCR have been working together since 2006 to provide clothes to refugees and displaced people around the world, as refugee support is one of the pillars of Fast Retailing's sustainability activities. In 2011, Fast Retailing became the first Asian company to have a global partnership with UNHCR and has contributed to a more comprehensive and sustainable solution to people forced to flee. UNIQLO donates clothing collected at its stores, which UNHCR distributes to refugees and host communities. Fast Retailing also employs refugees at UNIQLO stores around the world, supports UNHCR's livelihood programmes and conducts educational activities for forcibly displaced people.

https://www.unhcr.org/uniqlo.html

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. is a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST (Plus T), Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand, and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies. With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about Fast Retailing, please visit www.fastretailing.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Fast Retailing