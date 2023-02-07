Horizon Robotics and GAC AION Announce Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The full range of Horizon Robotics Journey® series solutions will facilitate AION's elevation in consumer driving experiences

BEIJING, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Robotics, a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in China, and Guangzhou Automotive Group ("GAC") AION, one of the leading premium electric vehicle (EV) brands in China, signed a comprehensive strategic partnership on Jan. 17 to jointly develop advanced driving assistance products. With shipments of over 2 million Journey® series units across many automotive brands in China, Horizon Robotics will further support AION to meet consumer's demand for high-quality mobility and bring a safer and more convenient experience for drivers and passengers during their journeys.

Under the partnership, AION will develop a series of market-leading car models powered by Horizon Robotics' solutions, featuring advanced automated driving and interactive in-cabin functions. With the AION model built on Journey 2 already in mass production, both partners will explore the feasibility of cooperation on development centered around Journey series solutions including Journey 5.

The automotive sector is currently at the center of a global transformation. As a pioneer in the EV industry, AION was established with a transformational vision and achieved strong growth with total sales in 2022 reaching 271,000, up 126% y-o-y.

Horizon Robotics and GAC AION have established a close collaboration over the past few years. AION Y, launched in April 2021 and powered by Journey 2 solutions, offers consumers a safe and interactive in-cabin experience and has become one of the top-selling car models in China. This successful partnership also provides the industry with an excellent cooperation model as the automobile supply chain evolves from a vertical integration model to an interconnected network of suppliers.

Built on previous successes, the signing further expands the partnership from in-cabin applications to driving assistance products. Horizon Robotics will continue to enable AION's rapid innovation by providing its integrated software and hardware solutions, flexible open services and rich experience in mass production. Under this strategic partnership, both parties are committed to bringing advanced driver-assistance functions to more consumers in China for an elevated driving experience.

About Horizon Robotics

Horizon Robotics is a leading provider of energy-efficient computing solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) for consumer vehicles, with the mission to make human life safer and better. As a pioneer to commercialize embedded passenger-vehicle ADAS and AD products in China, Horizon Robotics is committed to enhancing next-generation driving experiences by integrating hardware and software, including low-power hardware computing solutions and open software development tools. By closely collaborating with a community of partners, Horizon Robotics offers products and services that enable an open ecosystem to accelerate the transformation of smart electric vehicles.

About GAC AION

GAC AION New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. ("GAC AION"), founded on July 28, 2017, is an innovative tech company set up by GAC Group orienting at future development. It is based on the Group's system advantage of independent innovation and is a development carrier for its new energy automobile business. GAC AION is committed to providing world-class mobile and intelligent new energy products and services, so as to become a world leading and credible player in promoting sustainable development and creating mobile value.

