Best-selling author and real estate investor Matt Picheny shares his story of how being an actor and advertising industry executive led to a career in real estate – and how others can use this asset class to generate passive income

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Picheny, commercial real estate investor and founder of the Picheny real estate investment company, has announced that his best-selling book, Backstage Guide to Real Estate, is now available on audio. The audiobook is available on all major platforms including Apple Books, iTunes, Audible, and Amazon.

Through The Wire is a collection of 50 reimagined songs of Peter Gabriel, produced and recorded remotely during the course of the pandemic. Over 140 international musical contributors include members of Peter Gabriel's various backing band lineups, dating back to the late 70's. This project is a celebration of PGs artistry and humanity. 5 song monthly releases exclusively available at http://jeremynesse.bandcamp.com (PRNewswire)

In Backstage Guide to Real Estate, Matt shares 18 keystone concepts for producing passive income, garnering the courage to write your own story, and directing your dollars toward positive change. The book is a source of education and inspiration for those who are looking to achieve financial freedom and become liberated from the constraints of having to trade their time for money. With the release of the book on audio, many more people will be able to access this resource and hear compelling stories about Matt's path to financial independence.

"This book has made a major impact on so many people and I am thrilled that it is now available to an even wider audience via audio," noted Matt Picheny. "It is incredibly inspiring for me to hear from readers how my experience has influenced their outlook on life and on investing, and I am humbled to be a source of guidance for others. I've curated many life experiences from my own journey, and I hope these stories can continue to be a catalyst toward creating positive change in communities across the country."

Some keystone concepts Matt discusses in the book include adding value to properties and communities, utilizing debt in the pursuance of financial freedom, and how to put together an effective team to support you, among many others. To learn more about Matt, the book, and listen to the entire first chapter free of charge, visit https://picheny.com/backstage-guide.

About Picheny

Picheny provides investors with an opportunity to passively grow their wealth while making a positive impact on communities and their residents. The firm's portfolio of multifamily communities totals nearly 4,000 units, primarily in the Sunbelt and Southwestern United States.

Backstage Guide To Real Estate (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Picheny, LLC