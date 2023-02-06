RAKUTEN DEBUTS BIG GAME CAMPAIGN "NOT SO CLUELESS" STARRING ALICIA SILVERSTONE AS SHOPPING ICON CHER HOROWITZ

Featuring a fun, modern twist on the classic 1995 Paramount Pictures film Clueless, Rakuten's campaign includes a first-quarter spot that highlights savings from shopping on the platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten , the leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back and rewards, unveiled its 2023 Big Game campaign, "Not So Clueless," featuring actress Alicia Silverstone reprising the iconic Cher Horowitz role. Bringing one of the most beloved '90s characters back to life, the 30-second spot from Rakuten's campaign will air during the first quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, February 12.

For the campaign, Rakuten engaged award-winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano to re-imagine Cher's iconic yellow plaid suit, as well as three additional Clueless-inspired looks to be debuted on another meaningful stage: his show at New York Fashion Week: The Shows on Thursday, February 9.

The campaign taps into nostalgia for 1990's pop culture including a reunion between Clueless castmates Silverstone and Elisa Donovan. Donovan reprises her original role as frenemy Amber for a reimagination of the classic film's famous debate class scene where Cher tackles the topic "why everyone should shop Rakuten for the greatest savings."

The Big Game spot opens with Cher and Amber debating whether "fiscally responsible shopping" is an oxymoron. Cher ultimately wins the war of words with debate points highlighting the ease of earning Cash Back when shopping with Rakuten.

Other well-known settings from the film appear throughout the spot with a 2023 twist; the mansion where Cher lived with her father features a technologically-advanced closet system, and Cher's vehicle of choice is now an electric Jeep. Fans will also be pleased to see Cher back in her element shopping on Rodeo Drive.

"I think most of us would agree that 'Cher' is one of film history's most iconic shoppers, so when Rakuten approached me to reprise the role for their Super Bowl spot, I thought it was a great idea," said Alicia Silverstone. "Cher was always figuring out how to get what she wanted in the most clever ways, so I think Rakuten would really appeal to her – getting cash back for doing her favorite activity. I imagine her running to her dad to boast about how much she saved and declaring 'as If' when asked if she ever shopped without using Rakuten."

"As we set out to make our second Super Bowl campaign, we knew we needed a big breakthrough idea that telegraphed shopping. When we saw the concept for 'Not So Clueless,' we immediately loved how clearly it communicated that Rakuten is the place to save when shopping, while also tapping into the hyper-relevance of current '90s trends in culture," said Vicki McRae, Senior Vice President of Brand, Creative and Communications at Rakuten. "Clueless has had a long-lasting impact on the fashion community so it was natural to extend our campaign into this year's Fashion Week with Christian Siriano. Christian's authentic relationship with Alicia and love of Clueless led to a beautiful partnership that is not just fashion forward - but also helps continue to drive awareness for Rakuten among shoppers."

Siriano, who also makes a surprise appearance in the Big Game spot, collaborated with Rakuten to bring three Clueless-inspired designs to the runway and eventually Rakuten members. Siriano's Clueless-inspired original designs will walk the runway at his New York Fashion Week: The Shows Ready-to-Wear runway show on February 9. Siriano's yellow plaid set look from Rakuten's Big Game spot along with his three Clueless-inspired runway looks will be part of the "Christian Siriano x Rakuten Giveaway" available exclusively for Rakuten members. As part of his partnership with Rakuten, Siriano curated Rakuten's "Not-So-Clueless Edit", where shoppers can earn Cash Back by shopping Siriano's exclusive picks of Clueless-inspired fashion looks.

"I'm such a big fan of Clueless, and Alicia is one of my dear friends, so imagining the 2023 version of her most iconic look in Clueless for Rakuten's ad was a dream come true," explained Christian Siriano. "I hope the joy I felt going back in time with Alicia on set shines through in my picks for 'The Not-So-Clueless Edit', and that everyone feels inspired to live out their wildest Clueless closet dreams."

Watch Rakuten's 30 second and extended 60 second version of "Not So Clueless" ahead of the Big Game on Youtube. Visit Rakuten.com for upcoming details of the "Christian Siriano x Rakuten Giveaway," available from February 10 to February 20, "The Not-So-Clueless Edit", and Cash Back offers. Visit @Rakuten on Instagram and TikTok for more "Not So Clueless" content and @NYFW on Instagram and TikTok for exclusive behind-the-scenes content of Christian Siriano x Rakuten.

"Not So Clueless" was developed by Rakuten's in-house marketing team, directed by Oscar nominated film and TV directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon, produced by award winning Santa Monica based production company Furlined and lensed by award winning cinematographer Bill Pope, A.S.C., the Director of Photography for the original film.

About Rakuten

Rakuten is a leading shopping platform that offers Cash Back, deals and rewards from all your favorite brands. By partnering with thousands of brands in apparel, health and beauty, dining, grocery, travel, on-demand services, subscription boxes and more, Rakuten helps members save and get more on everyday purchases. Since its founding in 1999, Rakuten has become the largest and most rewarding shopping experience, and its members have earned $3.7 billion in Cash Back just for shopping through Rakuten. For more information, visit Rakuten.com .

Rakuten® is a registered trademark of Rakuten, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. © 2022 Ebates Performance Marketing, Inc.

About Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Paramount Global, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Paramount Pictures has some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Entertainment, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

About Christian Siriano

Award winning CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, the collection is shown each season at New York Fashion Week and sold in retailers across the globe. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in NYC, then in 2018, "The Curated NYC" opened in Midtown Manhattan, and now his most recent retail venture, "The Collective West" has opened in Westport, CT. Siriano's designs have been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson, Whoopi Goldberg and Julia Roberts to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time's 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet. Christian is the youngest person to ever appear on Crain's "40 Under 40" list and a member of "Forbes 30 Under 30".

Christian has been heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic. His atelier shifted entirely from clothes to masks and to date he and his team have shipped over one million masks to frontline workers in the New York area. 2020 also saw Siriano launch his own digital BRAVO talk show called "SO SIRIANO" which saw him break down all things fashion and pop culture with guests ranging from Drew Barrymore, Leslie Jones, Billy Porter, Ashley Graham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Sia. And Christian fulfilled a longtime passion when he added interior designer to his impressive list of credits with the debut of his newest venture, Siriano Interiors and a full custom furniture collection. With over a decade of fashion experience, the Siriano design studio continues to celebrate beauty and diversity in this ever changing Fashion industry. Most recently, the prestigious SCAD (Savannah College of Art & Design) MUSEUM OF ART presents Christian's first ever solo work retrospective with the CHRISTIAN SIRIANO: PEOPLE ARE PEOPLE EXHIBITION, which ran in Savannah from October 2021-January 2022 and recently moved to the Atlanta location and remains on view through October 9th, 2022. In 2017, he added the title of Author to his credits when he released a photographic retrospective book with Rizzoli Books called Dresses to Dream About, now in its third printing. Due to that high demand, he released a new version in Fall 2021 titled Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About Deluxe Edition, it features brand new images from his ever growing/impressive body of work.

Media Contact:

Alex Leon

rakuten@autumncommunications.com

Rakuten Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rakuten Rewards