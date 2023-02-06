LynxDx, Inc. Launches MyProstateScore 2.0

Non-invasive prostate cancer screening solution offers best-in-class accuracy and stratified risk assessment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LynxDx, Inc. – a developer of innovative diagnostic solutions – is introducing MyProstateScore 2.0 (MPS2), a non-invasive, data-driven, urine prostate cancer screening test that provides highly accurate, stratified risk assessment insights to guide clinical decisions for patients with elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) or abnormal digital rectal exam (DRE) findings.

"MPS2 offers patients peace of mind and potentially life-saving early detection through a simple risk assessment test."

Based on foundational work conducted by research scientists at the University of Michigan, MPS2 offers physicians and patients a highly accurate risk assessment to confidently inform the decision whether to proceed with a prostate biopsy. This revolutionary test is convenient, informative, and enables physicians to improve the accuracy of prostate cancer screening compared to PSA alone.

"MyProstateScore 2.0 is a highly accurate, non-invasive post-DRE urine test capable of assessing with accuracy a patient's individualized risk of having clinically significant prostate cancer. This insight enables providers and patients to determine the most appropriate next steps in the patient's care, as the path is unique for each person," explains Spencer Heaton, MD, MBA, Chief Medical and Commercial Officer of LynxDx. "Our goal is to offer the highest accuracy in the market through stratified intuitive results, avoid unnecessary testing and provide an improved patient experience."

About one in eight men will be diagnosed with cancer during his lifetime. The survival rate can be 100 percent if diagnosed early and contained within the prostate. To support this important public health effort, LynxDx originally developed MyProstateScore™ – the only test in the market capable of detecting the presence of the T2:ERG gene fusion, which is directly linked to prostate cancer. The revolutionary MPS2 now represents the next generation in risk testing by combining the specificity of the T2:ERG gene fusion with a supporting array of 17 other genetic biomarkers that support the diagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer.

Using these 18 unique biomarkers, MPS2 assesses the risk of prostate cancer with optimized, cohort specific accuracy: 95 percent negative predictive value (NPV) for biopsy naive patients and 99 percent NPV for patients with a prior negative biopsy. For biopsy naive patients, MPS2 is a standalone biomarker test. For patients with a prior negative biopsy, relevant clinical factors specific to a patient are included in the algorithm. This level of personalization provides a highly accurate lens into each patient's individual risk of clinically significant cancer.

"By using MPS2, clinicians can more confidently inform their patients whether or not a clinically significant cancer is present, or if their elevated PSA result was due to other factors. This is critical in determining whether a biopsy is needed as a next step in the diagnostic process," Heaton said. "MPS2 offers patients peace of mind and potentially life-saving early detection through a simple risk assessment test. Ultimately our goal is to apply evidence-based, personalized data to improve people's lives."

About LynxDx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, LynxDx provides best-in-class diagnostic testing services to help people live healthy and productive lives. The company's mission is to develop superior genomic tests where there is clear patient need. LynxDx produces tests with the highest degree of accuracy and efficiency combined with an unparalleled customer experience.

