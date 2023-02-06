Intermedia Cloud Communications Receives Multiple Awards from CRN for its Continued Commitment to the IT Channel Partner Community

Intermedia once again named a Top 20 Coolest Cloud Software Company for 2023 while COO Jonathan McCormick repeats as one of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again included Intermedia in the Top 20 Coolest Cloud Software Companies of the 2023 Cloud 100, which honors the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2023 across five key categories: infrastructure, monitoring and management, storage, software, and security. CRN also announced the inclusion of Jonathan McCormick, Intermedia's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to its 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, an award bestowed upon an elite subset of the prestigious 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list.

Intermedia Logo (PRNewsfoto/Intermedia) (PRNewswire)

CRN's Cloud 100 list spotlights technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners as well as their demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development. This list is the trusted resource for solution providers looking for technology vendors best positioned to support their cloud product and services needs. Meanwhile, CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2023 recognizes those leaders who have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics.

These two prestigious lists go hand-in-hand and are a strong testament to Intermedia's deep commitment to the IT Channel. As a partner-first company, Intermedia provides its partners with a comprehensive set of cloud communications and collaboration solutions that allow businesses to connect better from wherever their employees may be working which is critical given the shift to hybrid and remote work. Intermedia's solution suite includes voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more - all delivered through one tightly integrated, highly reliable, and secure platform.

Next, Intermedia surrounds its partners with the programs, resources, and support to help them take advantage of the shifting dynamic to hybrid work and grow their revenues and maximize their success in the process. Channel programs include Intermedia's innovative Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to private/white label Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, realize 5X more revenue than traditional agent models, and maintain ownership of their customer relationships. A full package of in-person and on-demand sales, marketing, training, and technical support – before, during, and after the sale – is provided to help accelerate and ensure lasting success.

"We are always honored to be recognized by CRN for our efforts in helping partners capture more than their fair share of the cloud communications market. A market that continues to grow at an incredible pace as businesses jettison their inflexible and costly on-prem business phone systems in favor of the versatility, reliability, and affordability that the cloud affords," said Jonathan McCormick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer at Intermedia. "I feel fortunate to help guide such a talented team of dedicated and brilliant individuals, and these awards reflect their continued efforts to bring greater opportunity to the Channel through developing, delivering, and supporting the tools that allow for a more mobile, agile, productive, and efficient world."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and as the only cloud communications company to have been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support 6 years in a row, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,300 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

Intermedia, CORE, Intermedia Unite, and Worry-Free Experience are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Intermedia.net, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights used herein are the property of their respective owners.

J.D. Power 2021 Certified Assisted Technical Program, developed in conjunction with TSIA. Based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer satisfaction benchmark for assisted support operations. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com or www.tsia.com.

CONTACT:

Mariel Santos

Intermedia

650.241.3025

msantos@intermedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intermedia