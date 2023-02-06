ELEGRP Brings Latest Smart Home Offerings to International Builders' Show 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGRP, the world's leading manufacturer of electrical suppliers, showcased their smart home solutions at the International Builders' Show (IBS) 2023, the largest home building show in North America, that took place between January 31 and February 2 in Las Vegas. At ELEGRP's booth, the company's latest offerings – the Smart Dimmer Switch, Smart Sensor Switch, Smart Outdoor Plug series, and Smart Light Switch – were on full display, allowing visitors to experience at first-hand how its innovative products give homeowners the ability to effortlessly customize the power needs for their lights and create a smarter, cozier and safer home space.

Smart Dimmer Switch

The Smart Dimmer Switch comes in two options – the push button model and the touch penal model – that are both equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing homeowners to control their lights anytime, anywhere. The touch penal model features a sensitive and smooth surface, enabling users to conveniently fine-tune to a desirable ambient light setting whether they are using dimmable LED/CFL, incandescent, or halogen bulbs.

Compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, users can switch on and off the lights with voice control, coupled with a purpose-built mobile app, ELEGRP Home app that allows them to access their home lighting system. With the app, users can remotely control their lights, check operational status, and create personalized schedules to suit their daily habits.

Smart Sensor Switch

The all-in-one sensor switch is packed with a motion and sound sensor, making it a smarter option for those seeking a hands-free control hub for their home lights. The motion sensor triggers the light to switch on when detecting the presence of a person in a room and automatically turns off the lights when the room is empty. The device is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice commands and is remotely accessible via the ELEGRP Home app for status monitoring and personalized settings.

Smart Outdoor Plug series

ELEGRP's Smart Outdoor Dimmer Plug PQR11 has 300 ft Wi-Fi coverage and a weather-proof enclosure that protects the device's inner electronics against the elements. With long-term durability, it features IP66-rated water resistance and a design that withstands extremes in temperature, giving users peace of mind throughout the year. Users can fade on and off light bulbs with a single command, with support for remote control via smartphone and smart assistance offering greater flexibility.

For users looking for something equipped with 2 individual sockets that can still cover all the essentials, the Smart Outdoor Plug PQR20 comes with the same water-resistant body and Wi-Fi functionality, allowing users to customize schedules and have timers to turn on and off electrical devices.

Smart Light Switch

The minimalistic and versatile smart light switch offers convenience light controlling, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control, making it perfect for when entering a dark room. It is fully customizable via the ELEGRP Home App on mobile devices.

ELEGRP's full portfolio of smart light control solutions showcased at IBS 2023 will be available to purchase at ELEGRP Amazon store in the first quarter of 2023. Established with a vision to bring more convenience, safety and smart features to users' home ecosystem, ELEGRP expects to bring more innovative products to global users in the near future.

About ELEGRP: www.elegrp.com

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, integrating portable protection devices, wiring devices, smart homes, wires & cables and water pumps. With three major centers located in Shanghai, Suzhou and Wenzhou, ELEGRP provides products widely used for household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathroom, power machinery and building electrical appliances, as well as solutions for healthcare appliance, smart HVAC & bathroom, intelligent building and smart home system. With our business presences in over 40 countries and regions including China, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and India, we have set up direct fulfillment centers and customer service centers in China and North America. ELEGRP has established strategic partnerships with numerous global giants in home appliances, leading manufacturers of power devices, integrators of smart products and international supermarket chains.

In the future, ELEGRP will continue to practice user-centric goal, further expand the application scenarios of electrical safety, smart healthcare appliance and smart home, and provide smarter, cozier and safer solutions for global users.

