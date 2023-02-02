Cambia Health Solutions names Tonya Adams chief health services officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambia Health Solutions is pleased to announce that Tonya Adams has been appointed as chief health services officer. In this new role, Adams will provide senior executive leadership to advance Cambia's clinical capabilities across all lines of business and manage the total cost of care for health plan members.

Tonya Adams, Chief Health Services Officer (PRNewswire)

"I'm deeply passionate about delivering high-quality experiences for our health plan members." - Tonya Adams

As a seasoned health care executive, Adams has 20 years of health plan business and operational experience. She joined Cambia in 2019 as the senior vice president of customer experience and operations, leading the strategy and execution for enrollment and group administration, customer and provider service, claims, payment integrity and provider operations.

"Adams is a dynamic health care leader with a wealth of experience in medical management," said Jared Short, Cambia's president and chief executive officer. "I have great respect for her drive for improvement, her human-centered leadership style and her expertise in delivering strong results. She understands the needs of our customers, members and providers and uses this knowledge to help improve care and experience."

Before joining Cambia, Adams was vice president of operations for Molina Healthcare in California, where she was responsible for enrollment and billing, appeals and grievances, claims adjustments and payment integrity. Adams has also held senior leadership positions with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare and Anthem.

"I'm deeply passionate about delivering high-quality experiences for our health plan members," said Adams. "I look forward to stepping into this new role and continuing to focus on making health care more predictable and affordable for people and their families."

Adams was honored as one of the 2022 Portland Business Journal's Women of Influence. She serves on the boards of the American Heart Association and the Cambia Health Foundation, and she supported the White House on an initiative to help increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for vulnerable populations. Additionally, Adams is the executive sponsor of the Women's Employee Leadership Lab, Cambia's employee group focused on nurturing the next generation of female innovators and leaders. She holds a bachelor's degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Cambia Health Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Cambia Health Solutions) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cambia Health Solutions