BLACKOUT ARTISTS LEVELS UP BRINGING TO YOU BLACKOUT LIVE !

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackout Artists , a leading open format DJ agency based in Las Vegas, since its conception in 2013, is thrilled to unveil Blackout LIVE, a dynamic collective of industry experts delivering key services for all live event needs. This new venture aims to revitalize the talent buying and event production experience with its fresh innovative approach.

Blackout Artists has been nationally recognized having spent the past decade booking DJs and talent nationally and globally. While servicing nightclubs, dayclubs, world renowned festivals, as well as corporate clients alike, founder Kalika Moquin and business partner John ( Deejay Silver ) Perdue, noticed an increasing demand for other roles to be filled, and a lot of time was spent using personal contacts to suggest and refer professionals for various positions.

"I am often asked, if I know someone who can handle marketing and PR for an event I have booked, can lead operations, or create social media content," says Moquin. "Many people enter this industry without realizing the many specialized and intricate roles required for successfully opening a venue or planning and executing an event."

John Perdue, Co-founder of Blackout LIVE and touring artist under Deejay Silver, emphasizes the importance of industry expertise in the live entertainment space. "Our team has been at the forefront of this industry for our entire professional careers and we've seen firsthand the disconnect between buyers and talent. Talent booking is not a simple process, it takes someone with the right contacts and experience to navigate effectively. Our goal has always been to bridge that gap and make the process as smooth as possible for all parties involved - buyers, agents, and artists."

Blackout LIVE was created to do just that with a team of experienced players and track records of successful projects and collaborations, over 20 years of industry relationships and extensive networks to assemble the right team of trusted professionals that can bring any vision to life.

Blackout LIVE offers clients the level of quality expertise one could find in Las Vegas and any market where the hospitality and event industry dominates. The collective is a one-stop for all entertainment needs; from talent buying to staging, operations, PR, marketing, and sponsorships, brand decks, videography, concessionaire services, unique activations, and even a sommelier to customize a wide range of event requirements.

"Working closely with clients to understand their specific needs and goals is paramount, we understand the significance of having a results-driven team and are proud to offer this through unparalleled expertise," Kristy Rumsey, Partner and Director of Event Operations adds.

Blackout LIVE is committed to upholding its core principles of creativity, transparency, and good work, collectively creating experiences that are memorable, and most importantly, fun.

