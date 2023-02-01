Leading dealer-to-dealer digital automotive auction acquires Houston Auto Auction - expanding US footprint in Gulf State Region

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E INC (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") and sub-brand EBlock today announced the acquisition of Houston Auto Auction, Inc. ("Houston Auto Auction"), a Houston-based independent auction marketplace that specializes in commercial sales.

EBlock’s Land-Meets-Tech Solution Expands through Key Acquisition (CNW Group/EBlock Inc) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition is another strategic step for EBlock in executing against its 'land-meets-tech" strategy across North America. In this model EBlock's dealer-to-dealer digital marketplace expands and enhances the reach of a physical auction to attract more sellers and buyers across a broader market. EBlock is creating one marketplace bringing land and technology together and providing customers with one convenient, consistent, and connected experience.

The acquisition of HAA is the fourth physical auction acquisition for EBlock, adding to the network of logistics hubs which improves the flexibility offered to customers to do business where and how they prefer it.

"The acquisition of Houston Auto Auction represents our first asset in Texas, the second largest vehicle resale market in the U.S. This acquisition, together with our Louisiana asset, ties together two strategic local markets in the Gulf State region as we continue to build scale and strengthen our footprint in the area," said Jason McClenahan, President and CEO of E INC - the parent company of EBlock. "Houston Auto Auction's focus on commercial sales opens new opportunities for us to service commercial fleet customers. At the same time, we believe our technology, experience and capabilities with the dealer market can grow their market share. This acquisition allows us to further expand our platform and enhance our customer experience and Houston Auto Auction shares that vision."

Houston Auto Auction is a full-service facility, with reconditioning, title, and transportation services in addition to their wholesale auctions that take place every Wednesday. The auction has a large focus on commercial accounts with a specialization in fleet and repossession vehicle sales. The company also has a public auction offering through its General Services Administration (GSA) auction. With 6 lanes and a facility covering 25 acres, Houston Auto Auction complements their robust offerings with a customer-service focus, treating every customer and transaction with the mindset that they have "skin in the game."

"We've built a successful book of business based on our commitment and dedication to customers and our ability to provide them exceptional service," said Tim Bowers, President and General Manager of Houston Auto Auction. "We see these same values in E INC. Their EBlock platform meets customers where they are and provides them with greater flexibility to transact across a broader market. As part of the EBlock platform, we'll be able to bring customers new digital options and products that meet their needs which will further strengthen our long-standing customer relationships and continue to grow within the Greater Houston Area."

About EBlock

EBlock, an E INC brand, connects land and technology through a real-time dealer-to-dealer digital auction platform that allows dealers to buy and sell cars at EBlock physical auction locations and online in a single auction experience. With set auction times, run lists, and cars bought and sold in 60-seconds, EBlock's platform simulates the physical auction environment with a powerful end-to-end experience.

Whether physically or digitally, EBlock empowers today's most innovative dealerships and wholesalers to buy and sell inventory in less time.

EBlock is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and Burlington, Vermont. Find out more about EBlock at eblock.com.

About E INC

EBlock's publicly traded parent company, E INC, is an automotive technology company on a mission to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience. E INC is connecting the automotive wholesale and retail experiences—two worlds that have historically been kept apart. E INC's brands and their technologies make it easy for a vehicle to move between buyers and sellers throughout its entire ownership lifecycle.

About Houston Auto Auction

Houston Auto Auction (HAA) is a family owned, independent auto auction that has been in business since 1964. HAA is part of the ServNet Auction Group. HAA has long been known for specializing in "Fleet" sales and providing exemplary customer service to both commercial and repo accounts, many of whom have sold with HAA for over 30 years. Houston Auto Auction has partnered up with industry leaders to provide customers with a large and diverse selection of vehicles. Whether you want to buy or sell a personal vehicle, or want to add to your company's fleet, you can do so at Houston Auto Auction.

