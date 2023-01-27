Penske Truck Leasing Announces Certification of Penske Driver™ App as Electronic Logging Device in Canada

READING, Pa., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing, a leading global transportation services provider, announced that its Penske Driver™ mobile application has been certified as an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) in Canada. The app meets the requirements of the Canadian ELD Mandate, asking commercial carriers and drivers to electronically log their hours of service (HOS).

Penske Driver becomes certified ELD mobile app in Canada. (PRNewswire)

Penske Driver™ provides a secure and reliable solution for logging HOS, while also streamlining the process. The app provides real-time visibility into driver performance, allowing fleet managers to track driver productivity and can view real-time vehicle performance to keep fleets running smoothly.

"We are excited to have our Penske Driver™ app certified as an ELD in Canada," said Ann Walsh, senior vice president of digital and customer data for Penske Transportation Solutions. "This certification showcases our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible solutions for managing their fleets. Our team has worked hard to ensure that the app meets the highest standards for accuracy and reliability."

With the app, truck drivers can now take advantage of the latest technology while staying compliant with regulations in both the U.S. and Canada, bringing an ease to cross-border travel.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

