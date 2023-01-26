Tint World® Orlando Expands Presence in Central Florida

Pete and Barbra Muller acquire Time N Sound for Tint World®'s second Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, the industry-leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, demonstrates its commitment to Orlando's automotive community with the opening of its second location in the area.

The new Tint World® Downtown Orlando joins Tint World® North Orlando (Longwood) to offer Central Florida's most comprehensive selection of exceptional automotive aftermarket services. Both Tint World® Downtown Orlando and Tint World® North Orlando (Longwood) are owned by Pete and Barbra Muller, area developers for Tint World® in the Orlando market.

"This is such a great community for automotive enthusiasts and as we continue to open additional locations, we're excited to serve the entire Orlando market," Pete Muller said. "Barbra and I look forward to continuing to provide the best products and services as we grow the Tint World® brand here."

Establishing the new Tint World® Downtown Orlando location, located at 4811 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida 32803, the Mullers acquired and renovated Time N Sound, a local automotive audio and window tint institution. The Mullers invested $300,000 to update and modernize the store while preserving Time N Sound's local legacy.

"Customers have found the transition seamless, since we carry all the same brands that everyone loved at Time N Sound while adding many new products and services," Pete Muller said. "Time N Sound and Tint World® were both founded in 1982. Many auto enthusiasts in Orlando bought their very first car stereo at Time N Sound, so it's been cool hearing stories from customers about their experiences there over the last 40 years. We're proud that we can extend their legacy into the future by expanding Tint World®'s industry-leading service."

Tint World® Orlando held a special exclusive after-hours party at the new location to celebrate its grand opening, with gourmet food, top-shelf drinks, music, casino games and a display of exotic cars.

"We've been very active in the local car community ever since we opened the first Tint World® Orlando location in Longwood in 2016, attending and hosting car meets every single month," Pete Muller said. "A traditional grand opening would have been similar to what we already do on a regular basis, so we planned a special invite-only experience to share with a select group of clients, friends, and all of our team members."

In addition to offering a wide range of automotive customization products and services, Tint World® is the Orlando area's go-to facility for solutions that help preserve and protect new cars, including Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coatings, and Vehicle Wraps.

"We work to accommodate anything customers have in mind, from full-blown custom stereo installations to wild vehicle wraps, custom interior work, performance upgrades, and so much more," Pete Muller said. "We have special expertise in the high-end market, which a lot of shops avoid because of the complexity and expense. Our experience and focus give us the expertise to work with every kind of vehicle, from the newest electric vehicles to rare exotic ones."

Tint World® Downtown Orlando is centrally located to serve numerous parts of Orlando including Baldwin Park, Winter Park, Windermere, Doctor Phillips, Winter Garden, Clermont, Lake Nona, and Kissimmee. To book an appointment, request a quote, or find out more about the store and its products and services, call (407) 896-7077 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/fl/orlando-047.

"Pete and Barbra have had tremendous success, and with their second store they are in a position to continue driving Tint World®'s fast growth in this competitive industry and around the world," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "The Mullers have shown their commitment to their customers as well as Tint World®'s proven franchise system and processes, which help franchisees optimize operations and distinguish themselves from the competition."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tint World