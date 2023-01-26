ProofPilot to Break Guinness World Record™ at the 14th Annual SCOPE Summit

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot, the industry's first digital protocol automation platform for clinical trials, today announced it will attempt to break a Guinness World Record™ at the 14th Annual SCOPE Summit alongside conference attendees. The organizers invite all conference attendees to join them during the Keynote on February 7th, at precisely 9:25 a.m., in the Gatlin A1/A2 Ballroom to become a Guinness World Record™ participant. Learn more about ProofPilot's presence at SCOPE here: https://www.proofpilot.com/scope-2023

ProofPilot Logo (PRNewswire)

"ProofPilot's mission is to be a disruptive agent for change with its proprietary digital protocol automation platform for clinical operations teams," said Chris Venezia, Chief Executive Officer of ProofPilot. "Like any disruptor, we like to do things a bit off the beaten path, which is reflected in our brand. Our attempt to break a Guinness World Record™ at the SCOPE Summit this year is the perfect analogy for who we are as a company: ambitious, bold, and unique."

The company is engaging in several speaking engagements at the SCOPE Summit, including:

The " Patient Engagement Award " is on Monday, February 6 , at 5:45 p.m.

The introduction of ProofPilot at the Keynote on February 7th , at exactly 9:25 a.m.

The " A' Digital Device Case Study: Deploy, Connect, and Send Digital Data in Clinical Trials " case study on Wednesday, February 8 , at 5:30 p.m.

The "Fireside Chat: Digital Protocols and Automation Platforms for Accuracy in Feasibility" panel on Thursday, February 9 , at 9 a.m.

"Between our speaking engagements about our innovative platform and our Guinness World Record™ attempt, we believe we're truly showcasing our boldness," said Bernadette Tosti, Chief Product Officer. "We take our work of transforming clinical development processes seriously and look forward to sharing our methods to improve clinical trial planning and conduct at SCOPE, while having some fun in the process."

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot supports clinical trials with the industry's first fully automated digital protocol platform. The platform orchestrates stakeholder tasks and technology, optimizing clinical workflows, improving stakeholder experiences, and maximizing data quality. ProofPilot eliminates guesswork and reduces protocol deviations to create high-performance experiences for sites and patients. To learn more, visit https://www.proofpilot.com

Stay up-to-date on ProofPilot news at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/proofpilot

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProofPilot