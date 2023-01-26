Oro Names Daphna Andrews as VP of Customer Experience

B2B eCommerce visionary brings 20 years of experience with digital transformation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After closing a $13M funding round earlier this month, the pioneering eCommerce leader Oro, Inc., today affirmed its commitment to customer-centric growth by appointing accomplished B2B eCommerce leader Daphna Andrews as VP of Customer Experience. A true B2B eCommerce visionary, Andrews brings more than 20 years of experience developing, executing, and overseeing business transformation projects for Fortune 100 companies around the world.

Andrews comes to Oro from Gorilla Group, where she designed and led strategic eCommerce and digital transformation initiatives for industry-leading enterprise B2B clients, resulting in increased revenues and operational optimization. Andrews was previously a Senior Product Manager at HP, part of the core team that built and grew the global B2B eCommerce program from the ground up, increasing revenue generation from $300 million to more than $6 billion/year.

Trained at Berkeley, MIT, and Stanford, Andrews is known for her customer-first mindset, her global perspective, and her detail-oriented approach to enterprise transformation, process optimization, and technology monetization. At Oro, Andrews will focus on creating long-term customer and partner relationships, empowering users to maximize the value Oro products deliver to their businesses.

Driven by its flagship OroCommerce platform, Oro is committed to supporting both veteran eCommerce sellers and B2B merchants making their first forays into digital sales. With best-in-class out-of-the-box B2B features, including native CRM and customizable workflows, Oro's solutions give merchants unprecedented flexibility and power to scale.

"Embracing digital commerce is a big leap for any B2B company, and we knew we needed a real customer advocate who could understand sellers' needs and help them achieve their goals on a truly global scale," said Oro CEO Yoav Kutner. "Daphna has the experience and energy we need to build major new partnerships, expand our reach, and introduce a new generation of B2B sellers to the power of Oro's eCommerce offerings."

"I know how hard it can be to drive digital transformation initiatives, and I've made it my mission to ease that journey for B2B sellers. At Oro, I've found like-minded people that truly understand the power and complexity of B2B eCommerce. They have built a solution that empowers business users in ways I haven't seen in any other platform," Andrews says. "My goal is to give customers an end-to-end digital experience that not only makes their lives easier and their businesses more successful, but also delivers those 'aha' moments" that come with game-changing digital transformations."

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

