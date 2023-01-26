OneNeck Announces Nutanix Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year Awards

MIDDLETON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneNeck® IT Solutions, a leading provider of hybrid IT and multi-cloud solutions and services, announced today that Nutanix, Inc. has named OneNeck as the Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year. These awards demonstrate OneNeck's deep level of commitment to Nutanix, our continued joint success, and a diverse portfolio of services built on the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

OneNeck Named the 2022 Nutanix Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year

With 150+ Nutanix certifications, OneNeck has built a powered by Nutanix™ hosted private cloud (ReliaCloud®), flourished in the Nutanix Elevate Service Provider Program, and developed an extensive Nutanix portfolio productization for managed services.

As a core technology in OneNeck's next-generation ReliaCloud, Nutanix's software-defined platform includes a security-first, defense-at-every-level approach, supporting ReliaCloud as a highly secure private cloud solution backed by OneNeck's 100% service level agreement (SLA) for availability. ReliaCloud was also the first hosted cloud practice to embrace Nutanix AOS™, AHV™ and the Nutanix hosted VDI as core components of its service offering.

Built to evolve with OneNeck customer goals, ReliaCloud powered by Nutanix is designed first and foremost around customer experience, cost effectiveness and expediency of service delivery, earning OneNeck the Global and Americas Service Provider of the year recognition from Nutanix.

OneNeck Chief Operating Officer, Ted Wiessing states, "OneNeck's commitment to our customers as a service provider that offers integrated multi-cloud solutions puts us in a position to truly help our customers grow and thrive. And our tight alignment with Nutanix has only strengthened OneNeck's ReliaCloud powered by Nutanix to offer a software-defined platform with a rich feature set, ensuring OneNeck customers get an optimal cloud experience with continuous product innovation. So, it is truly an honor to be recognized by Nutanix with both the Global and Americas Service Provider of the Year awards, as this partnership means a richer cloud experience for OneNeck customers."

Additionally, as a provider that fully embraces the realities of hybrid IT, OneNeck continues to offer Nutanix solutions for on-premise environments and also maintains Champion status in the Elevate Reseller Partner Program. Continues Wiessing, "Every customer journey is different, so we strive to offer choice, whether that be on premise, in the cloud or both. Ultimately, when we say 'we've got your back,' we mean it, and we want to be that company that helps every customer move their business forward."

As the demand for cloud services continues to grow, partnerships like OneNeck's with Nutanix will only elevate the level of multi-cloud services available to customers seeking greater agility and diversified services that are required to succeed in an always-on, digital economy.

More detail on the Nutanix Service Provider Program can be found at https://www.nutanix.com/partners/service-providers.

About OneNeck IT Solutions

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., employs 450 people throughout the U.S. The company offers multi-cloud solutions, combined with managed services, professional IT services, hardware and local connectivity via top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals deliver secure, modern platforms and applications for organizations embracing data-driven transformation and secure end-to-end solutions. Visit oneneck.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS], a Fortune 1000 company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services. TDS has approximately six million connections nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and TDS Broadband Service. Recently, TDS has been named to three Forbes lists: America's Best Employers for Diversity, Best Large Employers, and Best Employers for Women. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employs 9,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.

