MENTAL HEALTH APP SESH SEES 67% DECREASE IN DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY SYMPTOMS

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sesh is proud to announce the release of their 2022 clinical outcomes for their mental health support group offerings. The results show that after just 3 sessions, members self-reported a 28% decrease in their feelings of depression and a 30% decrease in their feelings of anxiety. After 6 sessions, members self-reported a 44% decrease in their feelings of depression and a 33% decrease in their feelings of anxiety. After 9 sessions, members self-reported a 67% decrease in their feelings of depression and a 67% decrease in their feelings of anxiety.

Sesh's mental health support groups provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to share their experiences and learn from one another. Led by licensed, board-certified therapists, these groups offer a unique opportunity for members to connect with others who understand what they are going through and provide valuable support and guidance. Sesh also works with employers and other organizations looking to add a mental health benefit to their offerings.

"We are thrilled to see the positive impact that our support groups are having on individuals struggling with mental health issues," said Lauren Sumrell, VP of Clinical Operations at Sesh. "Our goal is to provide a comprehensive and effective approach to mental health support, and these results show that we are achieving that goal."

For more information about Sesh's mental health support groups and to sign up for a session, visit seshgroups.com.

About Sesh:

Sesh is a mental health platform powered by support groups that offers a comprehensive and effective approach to mental health support through a safe and supportive environment for individuals to share their experiences and learn from one another. Led by licensed, board-certified therapists, these groups provide a unique opportunity for members to connect with others who understand what they are going through and provide valuable support and guidance.

As a digital healthcare company, Sesh serves both individuals looking for support and employers/organizations looking to support their employees or community. Care is delivered through an easy-to-use and encrypted web and mobile platform (both iOS and Android), consistent with HIPAA and additional industry standard regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care is more urgent than ever — Sesh offers over 300 support groups a month for almost every need. From topics like anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, and self-esteem, members can find the right session for them and explore a variety of modalities.

For more information about Sesh organization partnerships, visit seshgroups.com/teams. To learn more about support groups, please visit https://www.seshgroups.com/how-it-works/.

