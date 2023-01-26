First National Realty Partners Appoints Angela S. Hwang as Chief Marketing Officer

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has announced a key new hire within its executive team. Angela S. Hwang has joined the team as Chief Marketing Officer to help support the company's strategic growth and advance FNRP's national presence in the grocery-anchored retail investment space. Hwang brings a wealth of experience in marketing and communications to the firm's leadership team.

"We are excited to welcome Angela to the FNRP team," said Andrew DeNardo, Chief Executive Officer. "Her diverse background and proven track record in marketing will be a great asset to our organization as we continue to grow and expand our reach. In particular, her experience working with accredited investors in the private equity and real estate space will be valuable to better serve our investors."

Prior to joining FNRP, Hwang served as the Director of Marketing and Communications at Urban Catalyst, a prominent real estate equity fund manager and development company based in California. During her tenure, she led successful marketing campaigns across multiple channels that directly contributed to capital raised totaling more than $150M. Additionally, she was responsible for Urban Catalyst's public relations efforts as well as its external communications to provide value-add content for both prospective and existing investors.

"In a short period of time, FNRP has emerged as a premier leader in the private equity industry," said Hwang. "In just the past year alone, FNRP topped many charts, including the top privately held grocery-anchored center acquirer in the country. I look forward to being part of this world-class team and taking it to new heights."

FNRP provides accredited investors with access to real estate assets that traditionally have been available only to institutional investors. Specializing in grocery-anchored, necessity-based retail product, the firm sources opportunities both on and off-market nationwide. From acquisition to disposition, FNRP oversees the entire investment lifecycle 100% in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, leasing, and other key areas.

