Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022

(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021)

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results

– The Recovery at Marina Bay Sands Continued to Progress During the Quarter, with Mass Gaming Revenue Reaching an All-Time Property Record

– Ongoing Investments in Both Macao and Singapore Position the Company for Future Growth

– Support for Local Communities Remains Central to Our Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

"While travel restrictions and reduced visitation continued to impact our financial performance during the quarter, we remain confident in a robust recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and deeply enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties throughout 2023 and in the years ahead," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Singapore, we were pleased to see the robust recovery continue at Marina Bay Sands during the quarter, with the property delivering record levels of performance in both mass gaming and retail revenue. We are excited to have the opportunity to introduce our new suite product to more customers as airlift capacity improves and growth in visitation from China and the wider region is enabled by the relaxing of travel restrictions."

"In Macao, we were gratified to receive a new gaming concession during the quarter, which will enable us to continue our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism. We remain deeply confident in the future of Macao and consider Macao an ideal market for additional capital investment."

"Looking ahead, our industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities and our market-leading Integrated Resort offerings position us exceedingly well to deliver growth as travel restrictions are further relaxed and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $1.12 billion, an increase of 10.8% from the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $166 million, compared to $138 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $269 million, compared to $315 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $222 million, compared to $251 million in the prior year quarter. Consolidated hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA was $329 million, compared to $234 million in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2022 operating loss was $792 million, compared to $689 million in 2021. Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.83 billion, or $2.40 per diluted share, in 2022 and included a $3.60 billion gain on sale of our Las Vegas real property and operations. This compared to a net loss of $961 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in 2021.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 31.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, to $439 million. Net loss for SCL was $348 million, compared to $245 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

On a GAAP basis, full year 2022 total net revenues for SCL decreased 44.2%, compared to the full year 2021, to $1.61 billion. Net loss for SCL was $1.58 billion in 2022, compared to $1.05 billion in 2021.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $201 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $152 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.2%, compared to 4.2% during the fourth quarter of 2021, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $1.20 billion under the SCL Credit Facility in the last year.

Our income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18 million, compared to income tax expense of $14 million in the prior year quarter. We had income tax expense of $154 million in 2022 as compared to an income tax benefit of $5 million in the prior year. The income tax expense for 2022 is due to the increased profitability of our Singapore operations and Singapore's 17% statutory rate.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2022 were $6.31 billion.

The company has access to $2.48 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of December 31, 2022, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $15.95 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $147 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $93 million at Marina Bay Sands, $44 million in Macao and $10 million in Corporate and Other.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play or for slots at our Macao and Singapore properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:















Casino

$ 654

$ 651

$ 2,627

$ 2,892 Rooms

154

104

469

415 Food and beverage

103

51

301

199 Mall

164

180

580

649 Convention, retail and other

42

22

133

79 Net revenues

1,117

1,008

4,110

4,234 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

908

761

3,411

3,460 Corporate

68

42

235

211 Pre-opening

2

4

13

19 Development

35

50

143

109 Depreciation and amortization

256

266

1,036

1,041 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

13

14

55

56 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

1

9

9

27



1,283

1,146

4,902

4,923 Operating loss

(166)

(138)

(792)

(689) Other income (expense):















Interest income

60

1

116

4 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(201)

(152)

(702)

(621) Other income (expense)

20

(12)

(9)

(31) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

—

(137) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(287)

(301)

(1,387)

(1,474) Income tax (expense) benefit

18

(14)

(154)

5 Net loss from continuing operations

(269)

(315)

(1,541)

(1,469) Discontinued operations:















Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

118

46

193 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

2,861

— Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

(5)

—

(9)

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(5)

118

2,898

193 Net income (loss)

(274)

(197)

1,357

(1,276) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

105

74

475

315 Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (169)

$ (123)

$ 1,832

$ (961)

















Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.21)

$ (0.32)

$ (1.40)

$ (1.51) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.01)

0.15

3.80

0.25 Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.22)

$ (0.17)

$ 2.40

$ (1.26)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

764

764

764

764

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

$ 201

$ 272

$ 682

$ 1,256 The Londoner Macao

93

139

350

588 The Parisian Macao

51

67

188

357 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

75

140

313

546 Sands Macao

17

25

65

122 Ferry Operations and Other

7

6

29

28 Macao Operations

444

649

1,627

2,897

















Marina Bay Sands

682

368

2,516

1,370 Intercompany Royalties

29

17

107

83 Intersegment Eliminations(1)

(38)

(26)

(140)

(116)



$ 1,117

$ 1,008

$ 4,110

$ 4,234

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao

$ 14

$ 67

$ (25)

$ 297 The Londoner Macao

(42)

(23)

(189)

(84) The Parisian Macao

(26)

(14)

(103)

(17) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

26

63

81

219 Sands Macao

(20)

(17)

(81)

(69) Ferry Operations and Other

(3)

(2)

(7)

(8) Macao Operations

(51)

74

(324)

338

















Marina Bay Sands

273

177

1,056

448



$ 222

$ 251

$ 732

$ 786

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao

7.0 %

24.6 %





23.6 % The Londoner Macao















The Parisian Macao















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao

34.7 %

45.0 %

25.9 %

40.1 % Sands Macao















Ferry Operations and Other















Macao Operations





11.4 %





11.7 %

















Marina Bay Sands

40.0 %

48.1 %

42.0 %

32.7 %

















Total

19.9 %

24.9 %

17.8 %

18.6 %

____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss from continuing operations

$ (269)

$ (315)

$ (1,541)

$ (1,469) Add (deduct):















Income tax expense (benefit)

(18)

14

154

(5) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

—

137 Other (income) expense

(20)

12

9

31 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

201

152

702

621 Interest income

(60)

(1)

(116)

(4) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

1

9

9

27 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

13

14

55

56 Depreciation and amortization

256

266

1,036

1,041 Development expense

35

50

143

109 Pre-opening expense

2

4

13

19 Stock-based compensation (1)

13

4

33

12 Corporate expense

68

42

235

211 Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 222

$ 251

$ 732

$ 786

















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

134

(15)







Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(27)

(2)







Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA

$ 329

$ 234









____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $23 million and $10 million, respectively, of which $10 million and $6 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense of $70 million and $27 million, respectively, of which $37 million and $15 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (51)

$ (10)

$ 4

$ (57) Marina Bay Sands

273

144

(31)

386



$ 222

$ 134

$ (27)

$ 329







































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 74

$ 24

$ (9)

$ 89 Marina Bay Sands

177

(39)

7

145



$ 251

$ (15)

$ (2)

$ 234

____________________

Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended December 31, 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) This represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) This represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (169)

$ (123)

$ 1,832

$ (961)

















Pre-opening expense

2

4

13

19 Development expense

35

50

143

109 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

1

9

9

27 Other (income) expense

(20)

12

9

31 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

—

137 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

5

(118)

(2,898)

(193) Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(7)

3

(26)

(11) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

11

(6)

—

(61) Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (142)

$ (169)

$ (918)

$ (903)

















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

134

(15)







Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(27)

(2)







Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

(19)

5







Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

2

(5)







Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (52)

$ (186)

























The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Income (Loss) per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net income (loss) attributable to LVS

$ (0.22)

$ (0.17)

$ 2.40

$ (1.26)

















Pre-opening expense

—

0.01

0.01

0.02 Development expense

0.05

0.07

0.19

0.14 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

—

0.01

0.01

0.04 Other (income) expense

(0.03)

0.02

0.01

0.04 Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

—

—

0.18 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.01

(0.15)

(3.79)

(0.25) Income tax impact on net income adjustments

(0.01)

—

(0.03)

(0.01) Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

0.01

(0.01)

—

(0.08) Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.19)

$ (0.22)

$ (1.20)

$ (1.18)

















Hold-normalized casino revenue

0.18

(0.02)







Hold-normalized casino expense

(0.04)

—







Income tax impact on hold adjustments

(0.02)

0.01







Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

—

(0.01)







Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.07)

$ (0.24)

























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764

764

764

764

____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,496

$ 3,679

$ 2,255

$ 4,625 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 90

$ 156

$ 87

$ 162 Average number of table games

626

634

626

629 Average number of slot machines

1,523

1,368

1,435

1,216

















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,443

$ 2,600

$ 1,449

$ 2,869 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 39

$ 92

$ 48

$ 101 Average number of table games

472

478

473

475 Average number of slot machines

1,360

1,155

1,366

998

















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,528

$ 1,928

$ 1,417

$ 2,793 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 30

$ 62

$ 29

$ 73 Average number of table games

269

273

269

270 Average number of slot machines

1,115

1,066

1,110

960

















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,697

$ 6,506

$ 3,919

$ 7,544 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 44

$ 46

$ 41

$ 57 Average number of table games

142

142

142

142 Average number of slot machines

100

167

135

117

















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 759

$ 1,556

$ 934

$ 2,139 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 45

$ 44

$ 50

$ 83 Average number of table games

152

157

153

155 Average number of slot machines

765

695

731

608

















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 7,832

$ 3,828

$ 7,849

$ 3,262 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 757

$ 649

$ 724

$ 756 Average number of table games

505

514

517

549 Average number of slot machines

2,891

1,967

2,670

1,913

















Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):















Table games win per unit per day (1)









$ 3,355

$ 3,913 Slot machine win per unit per day (2)









$ 518

$ 555 Average number of table games









197

188 Average number of slot machines









1,778

1,609

____________________

Note: These casino statistics exclude slot machines shutdown in 2022 and 2021 due to social distancing measures implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In response to a government mandate, our Macao casinos were ordered to close from July 11, 2022 to July 22, 2022. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 130

$ 195

$ (65) Rooms 17

16

1 Food and Beverage 5

5

— Mall 43

51

(8) Convention, Retail and Other 6

5

1 Net Revenues $ 201

$ 272

$ (71)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 14

$ 67

$ (53) EBITDA Margin % 7.0 %

24.6 %

(17.6) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 197

$ 890

$ (693) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 5.56 %

3.36 %

2.20 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 491

$ 695

$ (204) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 27.0 %

26.6 %

0.4 pts











Slot Handle $ 296

$ 466

$ (170) Slot Hold % 4.2 %

4.2 %

— pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 50.2 %

44.2 %

6.0 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 145

$ 156

$ (11) Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 73

$ 69

$ 4





____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 49

$ 92

$ (43) Rooms 18

21

(3) Food and Beverage 7

8

(1) Mall 12

13

(1) Convention, Retail and Other 7

5

2 Net Revenues $ 93

$ 139

$ (46)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (42)

$ (23)

$ (19)











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 165

$ 759

$ (594) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 6.36 %

2.60 %

3.76 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 252

$ 408

$ (156) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 20.7 %

23.2 %

(2.5) pts











Slot Handle $ 172

$ 254

$ (82) Slot Hold % 2.9 %

3.9 %

(1.0) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 30.7 %

41.5 %

(10.8) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 171

$ 166

$ 5 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 52

$ 69

$ (17)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 33

$ 41

$ (8) Rooms 10

13

(3) Food and Beverage 3

4

(1) Mall 5

9

(4) Convention, Retail and Other —

—

— Net Revenues $ 51

$ 67

$ (16)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (26)

$ (14)

$ (12)











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 48

$ 181

$ (133) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 11.98 %

(4.77) %

16.75 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 123

$ 242

$ (119) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 26.1 %

23.5 %

2.6 pts











Slot Handle $ 85

$ 167

$ (82) Slot Hold % 3.6 %

3.6 %

— pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 36.1 %

50.8 %

(14.7) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 117

$ 119

$ (2) Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 42

$ 60

$ (18)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes and to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 26

$ 65

$ (39) Rooms 9

11

(2) Food and Beverage 3

5

(2) Mall 37

59

(22) Net Revenues $ 75

$ 140

$ (65)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 26

$ 63

$ (37) EBITDA Margin % 34.7 %

45.0 %

(10.3) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 177

$ 386

$ (209) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.34 %

1.97 %

(0.63) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 144

$ 265

$ (121) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.7 %

29.1 %

(6.4) pts











Slot Handle $ 5

$ 13

$ (8) Slot Hold % 8.4 %

5.3 %

3.1 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 31.0 %

43.9 %

(12.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 453

$ 437

$ 16 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 140

$ 192

$ (52)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions during 2021 and 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Sands Macao December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 14

$ 21

$ (7) Rooms 1

3

(2) Food and Beverage 1

1

— Mall —

—

— Convention, Retail and Other 1

—

1 Net Revenues $ 17

$ 25

$ (8)











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (20)

$ (17)

$ (3)











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 30

$ 120

$ (90) Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.34 %

3.65 %

(1.31) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 56

$ 91

$ (35) Non-Rolling Chip Win % 17.6 %

19.8 %

(2.2) pts











Slot Handle $ 93

$ 140

$ (47) Slot Hold % 3.4 %

2.0 %

1.4 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 44.1 %

67.0 %

(22.9) pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 151

$ 139

$ 12 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 67

$ 93

$ (26)

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021 and 2022. Rooms utilized to house team members due to travel and quarantine restrictions during 2022 were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands December 31,



(Dollars in millions) 2022

2021

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 402

$ 237

$ 165 Rooms 99

40

59 Food and Beverage 84

28

56 Mall 67

49

18 Convention, Retail and Other 30

14

16 Net Revenues $ 682

$ 368

$ 314











Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 273

$ 177

$ 96 EBITDA Margin % 40.0 %

48.1 %

(8.1) pts











Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 7,093

$ 1,318

$ 5,775 Rolling Chip Win %(1) 1.24 %

6.32 %

(5.08) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 1,450

$ 814

$ 636 Non-Rolling Chip Win % 19.0 %

12.0 %

7.0 pts











Slot Handle $ 4,750

$ 2,876

$ 1,874 Slot Hold % 4.2 %

4.1 %

0.1 pts











Hotel Statistics (2)





















Occupancy % 98.3 %

79.1 %

19.2 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 550

$ 259

$ 291 Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 541

$ 205

$ 336

____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed at various times during 2021. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis). (2) During the three months ended December 31, 2022, approximately 500 rooms were under construction for renovation purposes.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

TTM December 31,

2022 (Dollars in millions except per square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit Margin

Gross

Leasable Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy % at End of Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 43

$ 38

88.4 %

813,832

81.0 %

$ 932

























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

25

23

92.0 %

129,932

100.0 %

5,546 Other Stores

12

10

83.3 %

118,742

86.7 %

1,612 Total

37

33

89.2 %

248,674

93.6 %

3,806

























Shoppes at Londoner

12

9

75.0 %

610,238

54.7 %

1,139

























Shoppes at Parisian

5

3

60.0 %

296,322

67.6 %

338

























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

97

83

85.6 %

1,969,066

72.4 %

1,421

























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

67

61

91.0 %

622,007

99.5 %

2,596

























Total

$ 164

$ 144

87.8 %

2,591,073

78.9 %

$ 1,801

____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $9 million at our Macao properties. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months.

