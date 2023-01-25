Immunic to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in February

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and investor conferences in February:

February 1-2 : 31st Pharmacovigilance 2023 . Darius-Jean Namdjou, Ph.D., Head of Regulatory Affairs & Pharmacovigilance at Immunic, will participate as a panelist in a roundtable discussion entitled, "Regulatory - EU and UK Regulations & Guidelines in Pharmacovigilance" at this conference in London on Thursday, February 2, 2023 , at 4:00 pm GMT .

February 9 : Immunic's Celiac Disease R&D Webcast. Immunic's management will be joined by renowned key opinion leaders to discuss today's treatment options and the unmet medical need for celiac disease, in a webcast on February 9, 2023 , at 11:00 am ET . Featured key opinion leaders will be:

The celiac disease R&D webcast will be held virtually via Zoom. To participate, please register in advance at: https://imux.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wI-01YeJSbe4XRTFO1PLQw. Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing a link for online participation or a telephone number for dial in access. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

February 13-16 : SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference. Daniel Vitt , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 , at 1:40 pm ET . A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: , Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Immunic, will present a company overview at this virtual conference on, at. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations . An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

February 23-25 : ACTRIMS Forum 2023. Robert J. Fox , M.D., Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio will present data from the blinded and open-label extension parts of the company's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a selective oral DHODH inhibitor, at this conference in San Diego, California . The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: , M.D., Staff Neurologist, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis, Vice-Chair for Research, Neurologic Institute, Cleveland Clinic,will present data from the blinded and open-label extension parts of the company's phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a selective oral DHODH inhibitor, at this conference in. The poster presentation will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations

Members of Immunic's clinical team will also attend this conference.

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company is developing three small molecule products: its lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH and exhibits a host-based antiviral effect, is currently being developed as a treatment option for multiple sclerosis. IMU-935, a selective inverse agonist of the transcription factor RORγ/RORγt, is targeted for development in psoriasis, and castration-resistant prostate cancer. IMU-856, which targets the restoration of the intestinal barrier function, is targeted for development in diseases involving bowel barrier dysfunction. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash, expected timing and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management's and employee's participation in scientific and investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing inflation, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict on clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022, and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all the contents of this press release.

